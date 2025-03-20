Albany FireWolves Sign Veteran Defenseman Ethan O'Connor to a One-Year Contract

March 20, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

ALBANY, NY - The Albany FireWolves of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) have agreed to a one-year contract with defenseman Ethan O'Connor, pending league approval.

"Ethan will provide veteran and championship experience to our young defensive core," said Glenn Clark, Albany FireWolves General Manager and Head Coach. "Players and staff that are familiar with Ethan speak very highly of his character and presence within the locker room. He'll be a nice fit for the group and the stage we're at."

O'Connor is a two-time NLL Champion with the Georgia Swarm and Buffalo Bandits respectively and has most recently been with the Rochester Knighthawks during the 2024-2025 season. He was released by the Knighthawks on March 19 and today was signed by the FireWolves as a free agent. In two seasons with Rochester, he accumulated 10 points (5g, 5a), 87 loose balls, 35 blocked shots, and 12 caused turnovers.

The Milton, ON native played for the Burlington Chiefs in the Ontario Junior A league and played collegiately at Hobart College. The 33-year-old was a first-round selection (ninth overall) of the Toronto Rock in the 2013 NLL Entry Draft. O'Connor was a member of the Georgia Swarm's 2017 Championship team before joining the Buffalo Bandits in 2019. He was a key defender on the Bandits 2023 NLL Championship team. In his ten NLL seasons with Toronto, Minnesota, Georgia, Buffalo, and Rochester, O'Connor has 75 points (26g, 49a), 692 loose balls, 56 blocked shots, and 87 caused turnovers.

The FireWolves welcome the Buffalo Bandits to MVP Arena on Saturday, March 22 at 7 pm for an NLL Finals rematch and crucial game for Albany to keep their playoff chances alive.

