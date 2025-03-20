Player Transactions

March 20, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release







The Albany FireWolves have placed Practice Player Ben MacDonnell on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Albany FireWolves have signed Ethan O'Connor to a one year agreement.

The Ottawa Black Bears have placed Kevin Brownell on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Ottawa Black Bears have released Keiran McKay from the Active Roster.

The Ottawa Black Bears have signed Keiran McKay to the Practice Player List.

The Ottawa Black Bears have released Aaron Woods from the Practice Player List.

