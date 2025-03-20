Honouring the Game: the Thompson Brothers' Impact on Lacrosse

March 20, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release







The Vancouver Warriors prepare for a matchup against the Georgia Swarm on Saturday, but beyond the battle, the game carries added significance with the arrival of the Thompson brothers - icons of the sport and ambassadors of its roots.

The Thompsons are from Onondaga Nation, just south of Syracuse in central New York, and through lacrosse, they have been able to honour and bring awareness to their culture.

Jeremy, 38, Miles, 34, and Lyle, 32 - are a few of the game's greatest players, and Warriors' General Manager and Head Coach Curt Malawsky remembers seeing the Thompson brothers play in the President's Cup in Coquitlam in 2014, knowing then that he was witnessing greatness.

The Thompson brothers helped the Onondaga Redhawks to the Cup, Lyle earning Tournament MVP and a First-Team All-Star. Jeremy notched a First-Team All-Star and Miles earned championship game MVP honours.

"From the very early stages of their careers, I was in awe of their talent. Now you watch them play and it's cool that you can look back and identify these guys as special; now we can see the things they've done in the National Lacrosse League. I can honestly say our league is better for having the Thompson brothers in it," Malawsky said.

Malawsky champions playing for the crest and for the player next to you with heart. He sees the Thompson brothers play the game in the purest form.

Each brother brings a unique skill set to the floor. Miles thrives in the two-man game and is a lethal finisher. Jeremy, a dominant force in the faceoff circle (with a career 52% win rate), can impact both ends of the floor. Lyle, the Swarm's leader with 70 points (31G, 39A) in 13 games, is a dynamic playmaker who also embodies the sport's highest values, earning the NLL Sportsmanship Award six consecutive times from 2018 - 2024.

"Lyle plays hard, and he plays to win, and I love that about him. He plays the game what I would refer to as the right way with respect and honour and as hard as he can every night," Malawsky said.

"There's a lot of people that are ambassadors for the game, and they are three of them. They're really good people on the floor and off the floor, bring intense competitive spirit, and make such a difference in the outcome of games which is outstanding."

Malawksy understands the history of the Creator's game and how the sport has evolved over the years. Lacrosse is a big part of Malawsky's life and has given him opportunities that he's grateful for. When he thinks about the impact the game has had on his life, he's humbled.

"Every chance you step on the floor and you're around the game of lacrosse you've got to pay homage to the Creator and Indigenous people for this great game - we're forever indebted to them," Malawsky said.

Warriors' defenceman Ryan Dilks gained a deeper understanding of the game's significance to Indigenous communities, initially learning about it throughout his Junior lacrosse career. The Hamilton, Ontario native, played Junior A for the Six Nations Arrows, playing against Lyle, who played for the Akwesasne Indians - one of the former teams in the Ontario Junior Lacrosse League (OJLL).

Dilks played for the Arrows for three years and was taught the origin and history of the game, giving lacrosse more meaning to him.

"I learned a lot about the spiritual side of it and how important it is," Dilks said. "We don't just play the game for ourselves, we play for each other and play for the Creator as well - to honour him," Dilks said.

The Warriors hosted the Tsleil-Waututh Nation School to teach lacrosse skills and celebrate the game before the Warriors' First Nations Night and Dilks was the lead coach.

The sport has a strong cultural and spiritual foundation, and Dilks talks about the bond between players despite the intense battle and physicality during competition.

"Lacrosse is growing at a very fast rate, but it's still kind of a niche sport, and I think that makes it a very tight community," Dilks said.

"I'm battling guys every weekend and we're legit fighting each other and chirping each other, beating each other up. But off the floor, these guys are my friends, even on the other team. We have a lot of history playing with each other; it's just something about the sport that brings us together. It can be so brutal and vicious, but at the same time, it's all like we're all good after the game, everything that happens stays on the floor."

Dilks played with Jeremy Thompson on the Edmonton Rush and then the Saskatchewan Rush for eight seasons and has played against Lyle and Miles for years.

"They're so talented and so respectful at the same time. They play the game the right way. They represent the Iroquois so well, and they do a great job of being role models. I saw it firsthand, playing for the Arrows and being alongside Jeremy Thompson, the whole family is held in very high esteem in their community," Dilks said.

He says Lyle and Miles are incredibly creative players with high lacrosse IQs and they're always a challenge for Dilks, the two-time NLL Defensive Player of the Year.

"Their two-man game is one of the best in the league and it's going to be a handful for us come Saturday night," Dilks said.

With the Thompson brothers set to take the floor at Rogers Arena, the game becomes more than just a matchup-it's a showcase of skill, respect, and the deep cultural roots that make lacrosse special.

