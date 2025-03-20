Albany FireWolves Announce Fenimore Asset Management as the Presenting Partner of Celebrate 518 Night

March 20, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

ALBANY, NY - The Albany FireWolves of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced Fenimore Asset Management as the presenting partner for Celebrate 518 Night, the FireWolves game this Saturday, March 22 at MVP Arena at 7 pm against the Buffalo Bandits.

"The Albany FireWolves are thrilled to partner with Fenimore Asset Management for what will be an incredible celebration of what makes Albany and the Capital Region a special place to live," said Phil Bardsley, Director of Corporate Partnerships for the Albany FireWolves. "Thank you to Rachel Crisafulli, Makayla Tebano, and the entire Fenimore team for making this partnership come to life!"

Celebrate 518 Night presented by Fenimore Asset Management is an event that will highlight the best of the Capital Region. Along with celebrating local businesses, organizations, and charities, the night will also feature the FireWolves first ever Sensory Friendly Evening. The FireWolves will create a welcoming space for individuals with sensory sensitivities and their families. This unique night will feature adjusted lighting and sound, designated quiet areas, and sensory resources to ensure an enjoyable experience for everyone.

"Fenimore is committed to the region and meeting our investors where they are - including fun sporting events!" said Makayla Tebano, Vice President of Marketing for Fenimore Asset Management. "With the growing popularity of lacrosse and the great reputation of the Albany FireWolves, it was a natural fit. The team has been great to work with and we're looking forward to a fun, exciting experience on March 22!"

Thank you to Fenimore Asset Management for their support of the Albany FireWolves and of the Capital Region community!

The FireWolves will welcome the Buffalo Bandits to MVP Arena on Saturday, March 22 at 7 pm for an NLL Finals rematch and crucial game for Albany to keep their playoff chances alive.

Get tickets now for Celebrate 518 Presented By Fenimore Asset Management on March 22 at MVP Arena at 7 pm! The first 1,500 fans will receive a Doug Jamieson bobblehead.

Fans can take advantage of the best ticket prices around starting at $15.96! For more information regarding tickets, visit www.albanyfirewolves.com or call/text the FireWolves front office at 518-675-8678 to avoid fees.

