Rush Grab a Point in OT Loss to Allen

March 31, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release









Rapid City Rush battle the Allen Americans

(Rapid City Rush) Rapid City Rush battle the Allen Americans(Rapid City Rush)

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, fell to the Allen Americans on Saturday night at home, 4-3 in overtime.

Allen got off the block quickly on a goal from Liam Finley less than halfway into the first. While the Rush outshot the Americans 12-11 in the opening frame, Marco Constantini stopped every puck in the first 20 minutes.

The difference in the game proved to be two goals in 58 seconds for the Americans. Mikael Robidoux lit the lamp just 17 seconds into the second period, and then Finley slipped behind the Rush defense to make it 3-0 Allen.

Down but not out, Ilya Nikolaev, in his first game back in Rapid City, buried a one-timer set up by Blake Bennett to cut the deficit to two.

The third period was fraught with tension, as the Rush headed to the final media timeout still trailing by two. However, Rylee St. Onge deflected a pass from Keanu Yamamoto over Constantini for his first professional goal. Less than a minute later, it was Alex Aleardi who crammed home his 27th goal of the season to tie the game.

After the Rush blitzed to finish the third period, Rapid City pulled a standings point out of the game by taking it to overtime. In the bonus frame, Ty Farmer picked the far side corner to give Allen the bonus point.

With the Utah Grizzlies defeating the Idaho Steelheads tonight, the Rush elimination number has shrunk to five, which means the Rush have to win at least one game in their next series to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The Rush hit the road for the final time this season, tangling with Idaho on Wednesday at 7:10 p.m. The Rush nabbed three of a possible six standings points in their last trip to Boise.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.