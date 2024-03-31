Stinil, Watts Lead Thunder Past Oilers

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita snapped a five-game losing skid on Saturday night, claiming a 4-2 victory over Tulsa at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Michal Stinil led the way with four points while Brayden Watts had three. Beck Warm earned the win, stopping 40 shots.

Kobe Walker opened the scoring at 8:36 of the first. Stinil came across the top of the circles and fired a shot off the shoulder of Julian Junca. Walker found the rebound to the left of the net and potted his seventh of the season.

Stinil made it 2-0 at 10:47 on the power play. Watts threaded the needle through traffic to the right faceoff dot. Stinil hammered a one-timer past Junca for his 31st of the year.

Dante Sheriff cut the lead in half at 14:28 to make it 2-1. Jaden Shields missed the net from the right point. The puck took a hard bounce off the end boards to Sheriff and he snuck a shot just inside the post.

Wichita was awarded a late power play as Eddie Matsushima was called for hooking. Watts scored 10 seconds into the man advantage with a wicked wrist shot from the left circle at 19:14 and increased the lead to 3-1.

He added another power play marker in the second period at 11:13. Bradley Marek hammered a one-timer wide of the net. Watts fired the long bounce past Junca for his second of the game to make it 4-1.

Kyle Crnkovic made it 4-2 at 16:36, giving the Oilers their second power play goal of the contest. He took a shot from the top of the circles that initially hit the left post. The carom hit Warm in the back and slid past the goal line for his 17th of the year.

Tulsa outshot Wichita down the stretch, finishing with 42 shots in the contest. Warm stood his ground in the third, stopping all 11 shots and the Thunder held on for the win.

Wichita was 3-for-5 on the power play, which snapped a 0-for-18 stretch over the last seven games. Tulsa went 2-for-5 on the man advantage.

Watts registered his first two-goal outing of the season and added an assist. Stinil had his second four-point game of the year and has six points in his last four games. Moore has two assists in his last three games. Finnegan added an assist, giving him points in four-straight games.

The Thunder remains at home on Wednesday morning at 10:30 a.m. to host Allen.

