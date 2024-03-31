ECHL Transactions - March 31
March 31, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, March 31, 2024:
Wichita:
Add Ryan Finnegan, F activated from reserve [3/30]
Delete Declan Smith, F placed on reserve [3/30]
Check out the ECHL Statistics
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 31, 2024
- ECHL Transactions - March 31 - ECHL
- Icemen Clinch Playoff Spot with 2-0 Win at Florida - Jacksonville Icemen
- Icemen Clinch Playoff Spot with 2-0 Win at Florida - Jacksonville Icemen
- Icemen Clinch Playoff Spot with 2-0 Win at Florida - Jacksonville Icemen
- Rush Grab a Point in OT Loss to Allen - Rapid City Rush
- Rush Gain Point in OT Loss to Allen - Rapid City Rush
- Americans Beat Rapid City in Overtime - Allen Americans
- Stinil, Watts Lead Thunder Past Oilers - Wichita Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.