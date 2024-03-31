ECHL Transactions - March 31

Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, March 31, 2024:

Wichita:

Add Ryan Finnegan, F activated from reserve [3/30]

Delete Declan Smith, F placed on reserve [3/30]

