Americans Beat Rapid City in Overtime

March 31, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City, SD - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators, and AHL's Belleville Senators, avoided the sweep on Saturday night winning in overtime 4-3 at the Monument in South Dakota.

The Americans opened the scoring in the first period as Liam Finlay found the back of the net scoring his eighth goal of the season. Colby McAuley and Chaz Smedsrud had the assists. The Americans owned a 1-0 lead after the first period.

It didn't take long for the Americans to add to their lead in the second period. Just 17 seconds into the frame Mikael Robidoux scored his second goal in as many games, his seventh of the season on a great pass from Colin Jacobs to put Allen up 2-0. Less than a minute later Liam Finlay scored his second of the night and ninth of the year to give the Americans a 3-0 lead. The Rush would cut the lead to 3-1 less than two minutes later and that's the way the period would end with the Americans carrying a two-goal lead to the final period.

The Rush came out strong in the third period and put the pressure on the Americans early. Rapid City would finally make the Americans pay as they were unable to get the puck out of their zone and the Rush scored to cut the lead to 3-2. Less than a minute later the game was even as Alex Aleardi netted his 27th of the year and for the first time all night the game was tied.

Both teams had only one shot in the overtime period, but the Americans made their shot count. Ty Farmer scored his fifth goal of the season at the 2:50 mark to give the Americans the two points and the overtime win. With the victory the Americans remain six points behind both Utah and Tulsa.

The Americans return to action next Wednesday morning on the road in Wichita against the Thunder. Allen returns home next weekend to host Adirondack on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Three Stars:

1. ALN - M. Costantini

2. ALN - L. Finlay

3. ALN - T. Farmer

