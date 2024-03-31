Icemen Clinch Playoff Spot with 2-0 Win at Florida

ESTERO, FL - Matt Vernon stopped all 35 shots faced to lead the Icemen to a 2-0 win over the Florisa Everblades Saturday night at Hertz Arena. With the win, the Icemen officially clinch their spot in the Kelly Cup Playoffs. The Icemen also pull within just one point of first place in the South Division.

It took the Icemen just 45 seconds to score in this one, as Riley Fiddler-Schultz hurled a long-ranged shot low that slipped through traffic in front and past Florida goaltender Cam Jonson who never saw the puck until it hit the back of the net. With the goal, Fiddler-Schultz extended his goal streak to three games.

For nearly the remainder of regulation, the 1-0 score held up. Both teams delivered multiple scoring chances with consistency but both Johnson and Icemen netminder Matt Vernon stood tall throughout to preserve the 1-0 score until the final minutes of regulation.

With just over two minutes remaining, Florida pulled the goaltender to allow for the extra attacker. Following a faceoff, the Icemen's Logan Cockerill stole the puck and attempted a long shot on the empty-net, but it missed wide. However, Cockerill used his speed to get down the ice before everyone, and his hustle paid off as he grabbed the puck again and put it into the open net to make it a 2-0 game, and essentially seal the 2-0 win for Jacksonville

Matt Vernon was perfect, stopping all 35 shots face to earn his first professional shutout. The win clinched a playoff spot for Jacksonville and it also pulled them within one point of first place Greenville in the South Division.

The Icemen remain on the road on Wednesday when they travel to Duluth, Georgia to battle the Atlanta Gladiators.

