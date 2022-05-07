Rush Falter Late, Fall in Utah, 5-4

(WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah.) - Avery Peterson scored twice and the Rapid City Rush grabbed a 4-2 lead in the third period but the Utah Grizzlies scored three unanswered goals and beat the Rush, 5-4, Saturday night at Maverik Center. Utah now leads the best-of-seven series, 2-0.

The Rush opened the scoring in the first period while on a power play. Brett Gravelle fed Colton Leiter for a one-timer from the left circle that he blasted past Trent Miner, giving Rapid City a 1-0 lead.

Utah answered later in the first while on a power play of its own. Benjamin Tardif fed Charle-Edouard D'Astous for a one-time shot from the top of the right circle. It snuck past Lukas Parik on the short side and the Grizzlies evened the score at one.

Rapid City grabbed the lead back in the second period, again while on a power play. Ryan Zuhlsdorf took a shot from the point with Peterson acting as a screen in front of the net. Peterson deflected the shot which then sailed past Miner and the Rush once again led, 2-1.

They extended that lead late in the second with yet another power play goal. Stephen Baylis found Alec Butcher at the left post who then sent a cross-crease pass to Peterson at the opposite side. Peterson slammed it puck home and Rapid City's lead grew to 3-1.

In the third, Dylan Fitze got Utah back within one with a wrist shot that got through Parik's glove side. The Rush extended their lead back to two thanks to another power play goal. Logan Nelson won a faceoff clean to Zuhlsdorf, who cranked a slap pass to the near post for Stephen Baylis. Baylis deflected it through the short side of Miner and the score was 4-2.

Utah again cut the deficit to one when Fitze snapped a shot through Parik on the near post. They then tied the game with less than a minute remaining while skating with a two-man advantage as Nick Henry beat Parik from the left circle. Then, with the Grizzlies still on a power play and just eight seconds remaining, D'Astous hammered a one-timer home from the right circle for the game-winning goal.

Peterson had two goals and each Zuhlsdorf and Gravelle had two assists to pace the Rush attack. Rapid City now trails the best-of-seven series, 2-0. The Rush and Grizzlies will meet for Game 3 on Monday night at The Monument Ice Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

