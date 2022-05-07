Growlers Drop Game 1 on Road 7-3 to Royals

May 7, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release







The Newfoundland Growlers found themselves in an early hole they couldn't get out of in Game 1 of the North Division final as they fell 7-3 to the Reading Royals on Saturday night at Santander Arena.

Frank DiChiara opened the scoring just over two minutes into regulation for Reading as he turned and fired a shot in the slot over the blocker of Keith Petruzzelli to make it 1-0 Royals with 17:47 left in the 1st.

DiChiara made it a pair in the first just three minutes later as he beat Petruzzelli once again, this time to the gloveside, making it 2-0 Reading with 14:06 left in the opening period.

Kevin Conley and Dominic Cormier would get in on the scoring for the hosts before the end of the 1st as the Royals chased Petruzzelli from the game and lead 4-0 after 20 minutes played.

Trevor Gooch made it five for Reading 30 seconds into the middle frame as he beat Rylan Parenteau, now in the Newfoundland net, from the top of the blue paint to bring it to 5-0 Royals.

Gordie Green broke Pat Nagle's shutout bid late in the 2nd period as he slipped a rebound from Noel Hoefenmayer's in tight shot to cut it to 5-1 Reading with 6:39 left in the second period.

Gooch grabbed his second of the night with less than 90 seconds left in the 2nd to make it 6-1 Royals heading into the second intermission.

Isaac Johnson got a second for Newfoundland with 8:59 left in regulation as he fooled with Nagle in tight with a nifty deke before finishing on his forehand to cut it to 6-2.

After Marc Johnstone beat Nagle with a backhand effort moments later to make it 6-3, Gooch would secure his hat-trick with an empty net finish to make the final 7-3 in favour of the Royals.

Quick Hits

Pavel Gogolev provided two assists in his postseason debut.

Rylan Parenteau made 16 saves in relief in his first appearance of the playoffs.

Newfoundland stay in Pennsylvania for Game 2 vs. the Reading Royals on Sunday night.

Three Stars:

1. REA - T. Gooch

2. REA - F. DiChiara

3. REA - K. Conley

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.