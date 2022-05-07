ECHL Transactions - May 7

Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, May 7, 2022:

Florida:

Add Chris McKay, D activated from reserve

Add Michael Neville, F activated from reserve

Delete Jake Jaremko, F placed on reserve

Delete Xavier Bouchard, D placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Pavel Vorobei, D activated from reserve

Add Jake Elmer, F activated from reserve

Delete Ian McKinnon, F placed on reserve

Delete Craig Martin, F placed on reserve

Reading:

Add Jackson Cressey, F activated from reserve

Delete Grant Cooper, F placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Blake Hillman, D returned from loan to Providence

Add Quinn Preston, F activated from reserve

Delete Butrus Ghafari, D placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Matt Alfaro, F returned from loan to Abbotsford

Add Luke Bafia, D activated from reserve

Delete Cam Hausinger, F placed on reserve

Delete Jared Cockrell, F placed on reserve

