ECHL Transactions - May 7
May 7, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, May 7, 2022:
Florida:
Add Chris McKay, D activated from reserve
Add Michael Neville, F activated from reserve
Delete Jake Jaremko, F placed on reserve
Delete Xavier Bouchard, D placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Pavel Vorobei, D activated from reserve
Add Jake Elmer, F activated from reserve
Delete Ian McKinnon, F placed on reserve
Delete Craig Martin, F placed on reserve
Reading:
Add Jackson Cressey, F activated from reserve
Delete Grant Cooper, F placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Blake Hillman, D returned from loan to Providence
Add Quinn Preston, F activated from reserve
Delete Butrus Ghafari, D placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Matt Alfaro, F returned from loan to Abbotsford
Add Luke Bafia, D activated from reserve
Delete Cam Hausinger, F placed on reserve
Delete Jared Cockrell, F placed on reserve
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from May 7, 2022
- ECHL Transactions - May 7 - ECHL
- Game Notes: Game 2 at Utah - Rapid City Rush
- Grizzlies Gameday: Game 2 at Maverik Center. Utah Leads Series 1-0 - Utah Grizzlies
- Royals Open Second Round vs. Growlers at Home - Reading Royals
- Everblades Aim to Double Lead in South Division Finals - Florida Everblades
- Grizz Win 5-1 in Series Opener - Utah Grizzlies
- Grizz Win Series Opener 5-1 - Utah Grizzlies
- Rush Drop Game 1 in Utah, 5-1 - Rapid City Rush
- Rush Drop Game 1 in Utah, 5-1 - Rapid City Rush
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.