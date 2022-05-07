Utah Wins 5-4 in a Fantastic Finish

West Valley City, Utah - Charle-Edouard D'Astous scored the game winning goal with 7.8 seconds left in regulation as the Utah Grizzlies scored 2 goals in the final 43 seconds of regulation as they defeated the Rapid City Rush 5-4 at Maverik Center to take a 2 games to 0 series lead in the Mountain Division Finals.

Colton Leiter scored a power play goal 2:23 in on a one-timer from the left circle. D'Astous tied the game 16:15 in on a power play goal. The score was tied 1-1 after 1 period with Utah outshooting Rapid City 17 to 4 in the frame.

Avery Peterson scored 2 power play goals in the second period as the Rush led 3-1 after 2 frames. Rapid City outshot Utah 26 to 4 in the frame.

In the third period Utah's Dylan Fitze cut into the lead 3:47 in. Rapid City extended the lead as Stephen Baylis scored 3 seconds into the start of a power play 9:16 into the third as the Rush led 4-2. Fitze scored again 13:48 in to make it a one goal game. Utah got a 5 on 3 power play late in regulation as Ryan Zuhlsdorf got a tripping minor 17:35 in and Calder Brooks got a delay of game penalty 18:38 in. Nick Henry tied the game on a one timer from the left circle with 43 seconds left. D'Astous got the game winner with 7.8 seconds left on a one timer from a Ben Tardif pass.

D'Astous led Utah with 2 goals and 1 assist. Dylan Fitze added 2 goals. Ben Tardif and Tarun Fizer each had 2 assists. Fitze, Luke Martin and Luka Burzan were each a +2 for Utah. Trent Miner saved 38 of 42 in the win as he goes to 5-2 in the playoffs. Rapid City's Lukas Parik saved 36 of 41.

Rapid City was 4 for 6 on the power play. Utah was 3 for 7. Rush outshot Utah 42 to 41.

The scene shifts to The Monument in Rapid City for games 3-5 on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Face-off all 3 nights is at 7:05 pm.

3 stars

1. Charle-Edouard D'Astous (Utah) - 2 goals, 1 assist, 6 shots. GWG with 7.8 seconds left.

2. Dylan Fitze (Utah) - 2 goals, +2, 6 shots.

3. Nick Henry (Utah) - Game Tying Goal with 43 seconds left. 6 shots.

