Lions Unveil Their 2022-2023 Season Calendar

May 7, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







TROIS-RIVIÈRES - The Trois-Rivières Lions and the ECHL jointly released on Thursday the official 2022-23 schedule. The regular-season will begin on October 21 and conclude on April 14. The Lions will be playing 72 games, with 36 at home at Colisée Vidéotron and 36 on the road.

The Lions' regular-season schedule begins Friday, October 21 with the team's home opener at Colisée Vidéotron against the Maine Mariners. Puck drop will be 7:00 p.m.

Six of the Lions' first eight games will be played at Colisée Vidéotron. Conversely, the team's final seven of eight regular-season games will be played on the road.

The first game against Canadian rivals the Newfoundland Growlers will be Friday, October 28 at Colisée Vidéotron at 7:00 p.m. The 2022-23 schedule also sees the Lions taking on five teams for the first time in team history: the Iowa Heartlanders, the Norfolk Admirals, the Jacksonville Icemen, the Orlando Solar Bears and the Utah Grizzlies.

Season ticket memberships, which offer a 25 per cent discount on regular ticket prices, are now available on the team's website or by phoning the ticket office directly at 819-519-1634.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.