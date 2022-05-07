Grizzlies Gameday: Game 2 at Maverik Center. Utah Leads Series 1-0

May 7, 2022

Second Round of the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs. Utah leads the best of 7 series 1-0.

Game 2: Saturday, May 7, 2022. 7:10 pm. Rapid City Rush at Utah Grizzlies.

Broadcast: https://mixlr.com/utah-grizzlies-hockey Mixlr, FloHockey.TV.

Arena: Maverik Center. Doors open at 6:00 pm. All mothers get into the arena for free.

It's game 2 of the Mountain Division Finals as the Utah Grizzlies host the Rapid City Rush. These teams met 12 times in the regular season and Utah went 6-6 vs RC. Last night the Grizzlies got 1 goal and 1 assist performances from Kyle Betts, Charle-Edouard D'Astous and Tarun Fizer. Goaltender Trent Miner was outstanding again as he saved 33 of 34 Rush shots. Nick Henry, Ben Tardif and Zach Tsekos each had 2 assists. Nate Clurman and Dylan Fitze also found the back of the net as Utah is now 5-3 in postseason play.

Utah's power play has been mighty in the playoffs as they lead the league with a 37.1 percent playoff power play (13 for 35) and the penalty kill is 39 for 41 (95.1 %) in 8 postseason games.

Second Round Playoff Series

Game 1: Rapid City 1 Utah 5 - Utah was 1 for 3 on the power play and 7 for 7 on the penalty kill.

Game 2: Saturday, May 7, 7:10 p.m.: Rapid City at Utah

Game 3: Monday, May 9, 7:05 p.m.: Utah at Rapid City

Game 4: Tuesday, May 10, 7:05 p.m.: Utah at Rapid City

Game 5 Wednesday, May 11, 7:05 p.m.: Utah at Rapid City

Game 6 Monday, May 16, 7:10 p.m.: Rapid City at Utah

Game 7 Tuesday, May 17, 7:10 p.m.: Rapid City at Utah

Games 5-7 are If Necessary. All Times Mountain.

Tardif and D'Astous Lead the Way

Ben Tardif leads the league with 15 playoff points (2 goals, 13 assists). 7 of his 13 assists have been on the power play. Ben was named to the league's all-rookie team as he led all rookies with 39 regular season assists and he was tied for 2nd with 59 points.

Charle-Edouard D'Astous has delivered time and time again for Utah this season. D'Astous leads the league with 10 playoff goals and is 2nd with 14 points. D'Astous also leads all playoff performers in power play goals (5), power play points (8) and minor penalties (13). D'Astous leads all league defenseman with 26 shots on goal.

This season D'Astous became the first grizzlies blueliner to win the league's Defenseman of the Year award as he scored 26 goals and 31 assists to lead the Grizzlies to their first ever division championship.

The Captain Delivers the Goods

In 8 playoff games Trey Bradley has 5 goals and 5 assists and a 29.4 shooting % (5 for 17). Bradley was named captain of the Grizzlies on October 21, 2021. Trey was outstanding this season for the Grizz as he averaged 1.21 points per game (46 points in 38 games, 18 goals, 28 assists). Bradley was +16 for Utah this season.

Recent Additions Coming Up Big

A handful of players who showed up over the last 2 months have really stepped up and made a great contribution to the Grizz playoff run. Zach Tsekos has 2 assists in each of his last 2 games. In 8 playoff games Tsekos has 8 points (1 goal, 7 assists). Tsekos played this season at Clarkson University and had 31 points (15 goals, 16 assists) in 35 games.

Tarun Fizer has 7 points (3 goals, 4 assists) in 8 playoff games. Fizer was signed before game 1 of the first round playoff series vs Tulsa. Fizer had 51 points (17 goals, 34 assists) in 35 games this season for the WHL's Victoria Royals.

Kyle Betts played this season at Cornell University, where he scored 17 goals and 31 assists in 125 games over a 4 year stretch. Betts was the number 1 star of game 7 vs Tulsa when he scored 1 goal and 1 assist on May 4. Betts followed that up with another 1 goal and 1 assist performance vs Rapid City in game 1 on May 6.

Dylan Fitze was acquired in a trade with the Orlando Solar Bears for Brian Bowen on March 24, 2022. Fitze scored a power play goal in the 3rd period vs Rapid City in game 1. Fitze has 2 goals and 2 assists in 8 playoff games. Fitze has also been a big contributor to the Grizzlies penalty kill, which is 39 for 41 in the playoffs.

Forward Nick Henry was reassigned to Utah prior to game 7 vs Tulsa on May 4. Henry played in 28 games with Colorado (AHL) and had 2 goals and 4 assists. Henry has played in 87 AHL games over the past 4 seasons, scoring 8 goals and 11 assists. In 15 career games with Utah, Nick has 6 goals and 6 assists.

Special Teams Has Been Stellar in Playoffs

The Grizz have stepped up their game on the power play in the playoffs. Utah is 13 for 35 (37.1 %) on the power play, which ranks as the best in the league and they are 2nd in the league on the penalty kill as they are 39 for 41 (95.1 %). Charle-Edouard D'Astous has 8 power play points (5 goals, 3 assists) and that's not a surprise considering that D'Astous led Utah in power play goals (9), assists (14) and points (23). Ben Tardif has 7 power play assists in 8 playoff games. Trey Bradley has 6 power play points in the playoffs (1 goal, 5 assists). Zach Tsekos and Luke Martin each have 4 power play assists.

In the regular season Utah went 4 for 32 on the power play vs Rapid City (12.5 %). Rapid City's power play was 13 for 35 vs Utah (37.1 %). Rapid City was tied for the best penalty kill in the regular season at 85.1 percent and they were 10th on the power play at 19.6 %.

Goaltending in the Playoffs

Trent Miner is 4-2 in the playoffs with a .942 save percentage and a 2.18 goals against average.

Miner led the league with 7 shutouts and was 1 away from tying the single season league record, set by 3 goalies. Miner is the 11th different goaltender in league history to have at least 7 shutouts in a season.

Peyton Jones got the victory in game 1 as he saved 27 of 30. It was Peyton's first pro playoff game. In game 4 Jones saved 30 of 34 in a 4-3 loss. Jones at times has been stellar for the Grizzlies. He had a 9 game stretch from the end of January to the start of March where he had a .939 save percentage and a 2.35 goals against average. Peyton led the Grizzlies with 17 wins this season. In 50 games with Utah over the last 2 seasons the Penn State product has a 25-15-4 record with a .898 save percentage and a 3.21 goals against average.

For Rapid City Lukas Parik started all 5 games in their first round series vs Allen and went 4-0-1 with a 2.11 goals against average and a .925 save percentage. In the regular season vs Utah Parik went 3-2-2 with a 2.68 goals against average.

Miner Playoff Stats: Tulsa Series

Game 2 - 23 of 28 saves. Tulsa won 5-3.

Game 3 - 32 of 33 saves. Utah won 2-1.

Game 5 - 45 of 46 saves. Utah won 5-1.

Game 6 - 48 of 51 saves. Tulsa won 4-2.

Game 7 - 31 of 33 saves. Utah won 5-2.

Minor Playoff Stats: Rapid City Series

Game 1 - 33 of 34 saves. Utah won 5-1.

Stars for Utah in the Tulsa Series

Ben Tardif led Utah with 13 points in the Tulsa series (2 goal, 11 assists) and Charle-Edouard D'Astous leads Utah with 9 playoff goals and is 2nd on the club with 12 points. Captain Trey Bradley was clutch for Utah as he scored 10 points (5 goals, 5 assists). Zach Tsekos had 6 points in the Tulsa series (1 goal, 5 assists). Kyle Betts and Tarun Fizer each had 2 goals and 3 assists and Luke Martin had 5 assists and led Utah with a +3 rating in the series.

Utah won the first round best of 7 series 4 games to 3 over the Tulsa Oilers.

Playoff League Leaders

Ben Tardif leads the league with 13 assists and 15 points. Tardif is also 1st with 7 power play assists. Charle-Edouard D'Astous leads the league with 10 goals and is tied for 2nd with 14 points. D'Astous leads all skaters with 5 power play goals, 8 power play points and 13 minor penalties. D'Astous leads all defenseman with 26 shots. Trey Bradley is 7th with 10 points and is tied for 3rd with 6 power play points. Tarun Fizer is tied for 1st in shots on goal among rookies with 26.

Utah vs Rapid City This Season

The Grizzlies went 6-6-0 against Rapid City in the regular season while the Rush were 6-4-2 against Utah. Trey Bradley paced Utah in the regular-season series with six goals and 14 points while Peyton Jones went 3-1-0 with a 2.90 goals-against average. Gabriel Chabot led the way for the Rush with seven goals, while sharing the team lead in points with Max Coatta (4g-9a) with 13 points each. In goal, Lukas Parik went 3-2-2 with a 2.68 goals-against average.

2021-22 Utah vs Rapid City

Nov. 5 Rapid City 2 at Utah 5

Nov. 6 Rapid City 3 at Utah 4

Dec. 27 Utah 0 at Rapid City 3

Dec. 29 Utah 4 at Rapid City 3 (OT)

Dec. 31 Utah 1 at Rapid City 3

Jan. 1 Utah 6 at Rapid City 4

Mar. 4 Utah 2 at Rapid City 1 (SO)

Mar. 5 Utah 2 at Rapid City 10

Mar. 6 Utah 2 at Rapid City 3

Mar. 30 Rapid City 4 at Utah 3

Apr. 1 Rapid City 2 at Utah 5

Apr. 2 Rapid City 4 at Utah 3

Grizzlies Roster

Forwards: Kyle Betts, Trey Bradley, Luka Burzan, Dylan Fitze, Tarun Fizer, Nick Henry, Mason Mannek, Tyler Penner, Dakota Raabe, Benjamin Tardif, Zach Tsekos, Johnny Walker.

Defenseman: Nate Clurman, Joey Colatarci, Austin Crossley, Charle-Edouard D'Astous, Miles Gendron, Luke Martin, Connor McDonald, Kyle Pouncy, James Shearer.

Goaltenders: Peyton Jones, Trent Miner, Thomas Sigouin.

Team Leaders (2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs)

Goals: Charle-Edouard D'Astous (10) - D'Astous led Utah with 26 regular season goals.

Assists: Ben Tardif (13) - Tardif led Utah with 39 regular season assists.

Points: Tardif (15) - Tardif led Utah with 59 regular season points.

Plus/Minus: Nick Henry, Tardif (+4)

Penalty Minutes: D'Astous (26).

Power Play Points: D'Astous (8)

Power Play Goals: D'Astous (5)

Power Play Assists: Tardif (7)

Shots on Goal: Dylan Fitze (32)

Shooting Percentage: D'Astous (38.5 %) 10 for 26.

Goaltending Wins: Trent Miner (4)

Save %: Miner (.942)

Goals Against Average: Miner (2.18)

Team Stats (2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs)

Goals For: 31 (3.88 per game)

Goals Against: 21 (2.63 per game)

Goal Differential: +10.

Shots on Goal: 272. 34.00 per game

Shots Against: 290. 36.25 per game.

Power Play: 13 for 35. 37.1 %.

Penalty Kill: 39 for 41. 95.1 %.

Penalty Minutes: 103. 12.88 per game.

Scoring First: Utah has scored first in 5 of the 8 games in the playoffs. Utah is 3-2 when scoring first and 2-1 when the opposition scored first.

Scoring (Playoffs) 1st 2nd 3rd OT SO TOTAL Shots 1st 2nd 3rd OT TOTAL

Utah Grizzlies 10 9 12 0 0 31 Utah Grizzlies 94 97 81 0 272

Opposition 6 9 6 0 0 21 Opposition 96 106 88 0 290

