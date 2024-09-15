Rush Acquire Sharpshooter Brock Haley from Warriors

September 15, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Saskatchewan Rush News Release







Saskatoon, SK - The Saskatchewan Rush have traded for right-handed forward Brock Haley from the Vancouver Warriors.

In return, the Rush sent the 6th overall pick and a 2nd round pick in 2025 to the Warriors for the Whitby Junior A star, who posted an astounding 105 goals and 70 assists in 26 regular season and playoff games in 2022.

"23 years old with a tremendous skill set is hard to get in any draft. He scored 105 goals in his last year of Junior A leading his Whitby Warriors to the Minto Cup Championship. He will bring a lot now and for years to come in Saskatchewan," said GM Derek Keenan.

Haley was the 7th overall pick in the 2023 NLL Entry Draft out of the University of Vermont. The 6'1, 180-pound attacker also posted 20 goals and 34 assists on the Senior A circuit in Ontario this summer.

At the NCAA D1 level with UVM, Haley was a team captain, posting 175 points in 67 career games.

