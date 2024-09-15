Bandits Acquire 2 Picks, Select 8 Players During 2024 NLL Draft
September 15, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Buffalo Bandits News Release
The Buffalo Bandits selected eight players in the 2024 NLL Draft presented by Castore on Sunday, forming a draft class composed of four forwards and four defensemen. The team acquired a 2025 fifth-round pick from the Saskatchewan Rush in exchange for the 72nd-overall pick in the 2024 NLL Draft. The Bandits also acquired a 2025 sixth-round pick from the Philadelphia Wings in exchange for the 85th-overall selection in the 2024 NLL Draft.
Here is Buffalo's 2024 Draft Class:
Round 1 -
Lukas Nielsen - Forward - Seventh overall
Luca Antongiovanni - Defense - Eighth overall
Taylor Dooley - Defense - 15th overall
Round 2 -
Trent Robertson - Defense - 19th overall
Round 3 -
Marquez White - Forward - 35th overall
Round 4 -
Angus MacDonell - Forward - 57th overall
Round 5 -
Bryce Cordingley - Defense - 65th overall
Round 6 -
Vance Adams - Forward - 86th overall
