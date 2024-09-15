NLL Entry Draft Tonight at 7 PM - FireWolves to Pick Four Times

September 15, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Albany FireWolves News Release







ALBANY, NY - The 2024 National Lacrosse League Entry Draft presented by Castore is set for tonight, Sunday, September 15, at 7 pm ET. The draft will be held virtually with the first round available live for free on the NLL's YouTube and Facebook channels.

Watch at this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5vOm2uEqmR4

The Albany FireWolves are set to pick four times as they look to add more pieces to their roster ahead of training camp. The FireWolves have done very well in recent drafts with picks like Alex Simmons (2022 pick), Tye Kurtz (2022 pick), Zachary Young (2023 pick), and Nicholas Volkov (2023 pick) making immediate impacts on the floor. Albany selected Dyson Williams first overall in the 2023 NLL Entry Draft and he will make his debut with the FireWolves during the 2024-25 season.

The FireWolves picks are:

Round 2 - Pick 28

Round 3 - Pick 31

Round 4 - Pick 45

Round 5 - Pick 71

Stay tuned to the FireWolves social media channels for draft results.

Season tickets for the FireWolves 2024-25 season are available now! For more information regarding tickets, visit www.albanyfirewolves.com or call/text the FireWolves front office at 518-362-4900.

