Rock Select Sam English Second Overall at NLL Draft

September 15, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Toronto Rock News Release







Oakville, ON - The Toronto Rock made multiple picks in the first round for the first time since 2009, when they selected Sam English (2nd Overall), and Jake Darlison (13th Overall) at the 2024 NLL Draft presented by Castore on Sunday evening.

In the summer of the 2022, the Rock pulled off a blockbuster trade moving franchise cornerstone Rob Hellyer to the Las Vegas Desert Dogs for their first-round picks in the 2024 and 2025 drafts. Las Vegas finished in second last giving the Rock a high-end pick for the first time since the 2016 NLL Draft when Toronto selected Challen Rogers second overall.

With the second overall pick, the Rock selected forward Sam English from the Oakville Rock (MSL) and Syracuse (NCAA). English, from Burlington, ON, will go back to school to play for the Orange and play college field lacrosse in 2024-25. The athletic and offensively gifted right-handed shooter will add another dynamic weapon up front for the Rock when he graduates to the pro ranks.

With their second pick in the first round, 13th overall, the Rock selected Jake Darlison from the Whitby Warriors OJLL. Darlison is a two-way defender that is capable of making plays in transition as evidenced by his consistent point-production in his Junior A career. The 21-year-old lefty-defender will come to what will be an increasingly competitive training camp looking to lockdown a roster spot.

The Rock's next pick fell in the third round, and they selected defender Alex Messier from the Halton Hills Bulldogs OJBLL 36th overall. Messier was the captain of the Bulldogs in just his third year of junior. The gritty defender has all the tools to be a pro player; he's got size, speed, and strength to go along with a willingness to play a physical game. After the Bulldogs were eliminated from the playoffs this summer, Messier played up with the Oakville Buzz of the OJLL and the Oakville Rock of MSL and played well enough to garner the attention of the Rock in this year's draft.

Following the selection of Messier, the Rock traded their next third round pick, 41st overall to the Vancouver Warriors for the 47th overall selection in this year's draft and Vancouver's third round pick in 2026.

With the fourth round, 47th overall pick, the Rock selected left-handed shooting forward Landen Sinfield from the Akwesasne Thunder of the OJBLL. Sinfield scored a ton in Junior B this summer. He was one of only three players to top the 50-goal mark, striking for 51 goals in 20 regular season contests. He also got into some OJLL action with the Six Nations Arrows this summer.

In the fourth round, 55th overall, the Rock selected another offensive lefty in forward Colton Armitage from the St. Catharines Athletics of the OJLL. In 17 regular season games, Armitage scored 9 goals and added 21 assists for 30 points.

With their first of two fifth round selections, the Rock took offensive righty Connor Shellenberger from Virginia 63rd overall. Shellenberger was selected second overall in this year's PLL Draft, one pick behind the NLL's number one pick Brennan O'Neill. He's a big-time offensive talent that could be an absolute steal for the Rock if commits to playing in the NLL.

Ethan Fisher was the Rock's second pick in the fifth round, 70th overall and their pick in the draft. Fisher played his OJLL ball for the St. Catharines Athletics and is a lefty defender who plays with an edge and can transition the ball.

The Toronto Rock will open their 2024-25 training camp on Saturday, November 2nd at the TRAC in Oakville.

