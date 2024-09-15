2024 NLL Draft Recap
September 15, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Ottawa Black Bears News Release
This Sunday, September 15 was the 2024 NLL Draft - the Ottawa Black Bears' first.
Your Ottawa Black Bears came into this year's draft with five picks at hand:
24th overall, second round (originally 27th)
26th overall, second round (originally 29th)
50th overall, fourth round (originally 53rd)
64th overall, fifth round (originally 68th)
79th overall, sixth round (originally 83rd)
Dustin Birkhof, 24th overall
Position: Defenceman
Birthplace: Peterborough, Ontario
Club: Cobourg Kodiaks
Last season's stats: 13GP - 2G - 0A - 2P
Riley Delill, 26th overall
Position: Defenceman
Birthplace: Brampton, Ontario
Club: Robert Morris University/Brampton Excelsiors
Last season's stats: 15GP - 0G - 1A - 1P (Excelsiors)
Neal Adamson, 50th overall
Position: Defenceman
Birthplace: Brampton, Ontario
Club: Brock University/Brampton Excelsiors
Last season's stats: 1GP - 0G - 1A - 1P
Nathan Woods, 64th overall
Position: Transition
Birthplace: Ottawa, Ontario
Club: St. Michael's College/Nepean Knights
Last season's stats: 13GP - 13G - 7A - 20P (St. Michael's College)
Lindyn Hill, 79th overall
Position: Goalie
Birthplace: Six Nations, Ontario
Club: Orangeville Northmen
Last season's stats: 3GP - 7.42GAA - .789SV%
Engage with the Black Bears on X: @OttBlackBears
Follow the Black Bears on Instagram: @ottawablackbears
