2024 NLL Draft Recap

September 15, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Ottawa Black Bears News Release







This Sunday, September 15 was the 2024 NLL Draft - the Ottawa Black Bears' first.

Your Ottawa Black Bears came into this year's draft with five picks at hand:

24th overall, second round (originally 27th)

26th overall, second round (originally 29th)

50th overall, fourth round (originally 53rd)

64th overall, fifth round (originally 68th)

79th overall, sixth round (originally 83rd)

Dustin Birkhof, 24th overall

Position: Defenceman

Birthplace: Peterborough, Ontario

Club: Cobourg Kodiaks

Last season's stats: 13GP - 2G - 0A - 2P

Riley Delill, 26th overall

Position: Defenceman

Birthplace: Brampton, Ontario

Club: Robert Morris University/Brampton Excelsiors

Last season's stats: 15GP - 0G - 1A - 1P (Excelsiors)

Neal Adamson, 50th overall

Position: Defenceman

Birthplace: Brampton, Ontario

Club: Brock University/Brampton Excelsiors

Last season's stats: 1GP - 0G - 1A - 1P

Nathan Woods, 64th overall

Position: Transition

Birthplace: Ottawa, Ontario

Club: St. Michael's College/Nepean Knights

Last season's stats: 13GP - 13G - 7A - 20P (St. Michael's College)

Lindyn Hill, 79th overall

Position: Goalie

Birthplace: Six Nations, Ontario

Club: Orangeville Northmen

Last season's stats: 3GP - 7.42GAA - .789SV%

Engage with the Black Bears on X: @OttBlackBears

Follow the Black Bears on Instagram: @ottawablackbears

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from September 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.