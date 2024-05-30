Rudy, Revs Race Past Birds in Another Fantastic Finish

(York, Pa.): The York Revolution came from behind to knock off the Charleston Dirty Birds, 7-6 on Wednesday night at WellSpan Park. The Revs' third straight victory overall secured a series win and moved the Revs two games ahead in first place in the North Division.

Rudy Martin Jr ignited the offense with a 4-for-5 performance including legging out the go-ahead infield single with two outs in the eighth as the Revs pulled off their second last at-bat victory in the past three contests.

Charleston scored first in the second inning as Rusber Estrada doubled home a run. Back-to-back run scoring doubles in the third inning by Keon Barnum and Tillman Pugh provided three more, spotting Charleston an early 4-0 lead against York lefty Zach Neff.

York could not get much going against Charleston starter Gabriel Rodriguez in the first three innings, totaling two hits and a walk but nothing across in the first three frames.

Fortunes turned in the fourth, however ash Neff retired the Dirty Birds in order in the top half.

In the bottom half, Colton Welker put the Revs on the board with a solo shot to right center, his second homer of the season. With two outs and Jacob Rhinesmith at second base, Kobe Kato hit a ground ball to first base and beat Rodriguez in a foot race to the bag for an infield single. Hustling all the way, Rhinesmith was able to score to bring York within 4-2. Ciaran Devenney followed, blasting a two-run shot deep over the Arch Nemesis in left for his third home run of the series, tying the game at four apiece.

Courtney Hawkins made sure the tie did not last long, driving a home run to right center to lead off the fifth inning, giving the Dirty Birds a 5-4 lead.

Tom Sutera relieved Neff with a runner on second and two outs in the inning. Sutera walked two batters to load the bases before getting Juan Santana to fly out to left field to end the threat.

York had another chance in the bottom of the fifth inning, loading the bases with one out. Rhinesmith hit a fly ball toward the line in left field but Hawkins ran it down and fired a bullet to cut down Martin Jr at the plate. A shove and unkind words after the tag by catcher Rusber Estrada prompted a stare down between the two as benches briefly cleared.

After the skirmish, Sutera retired the first two batters in the top of the sixth before Hawkins cleared the Nemesis for his second solo shot of the game, increasing Charleston's lead to 6-4 on Hawkins' 105th career Atlantic League home run, moving him past Jesse Hoorelbeke into ninth on the league's all-time list.

York knotted things again with a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth. After Alfredo Reyes led off the inning with a walk, Kato and Devenney peppered back-to-back singles off the Arch Nemesis with Devenney's scoring a run. Two batters later, Martin Jr knocked a base hit up the middle to score Devenney and tie the game at 6-6.

Sutera retired the side in order in the seventh to cap a strong outing on his 27th birthday, and Moises Lugo (2-0) worked around two leadoff base runners to complete a scoreless eighth.

York again used its hustle in the eighth to take the lead. After Kato led off the frame with a double to right, Martin Jr legged out the game-winning two-out infield single on a grounder to first. Much like Kato's own hit earlier in the game which scored Rhinesmith from second, Kato raced home from second while the Dirty Birds argued the call, giving York the dramatic 7-6 lead. Martin Jr's four hit night is the first in 2024 by a York hitter.

Matt Turner retired the side in order in the ninth with a pair of strikeouts to close out his third save and lock down a series win for York.

The Revs will go for the sweep on Thursday at 6:30 PM as Will Stewart eyes his first win of the season, opposite Charleston lefty Mack Lemieux. It continues Ritmo de York presented by Bilingual Conexion and is Motorsports Night presented by BAPS Motor Speedway and Hunger Free Thursday presented by Members 1st Federal Credit Union. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.

Notes: York's 19-12 record is tied with the 2014 club for the best mark through 31 games in franchise history. The Revs have won nine of their last 13 overall. Martin Jr snapped an 0-for-21 drought by going 4-for-5 with two RBI and three steals; it is his first four-hit game since July 4, 2021 with Triple-A Omaha. Kato (3-for-4, double) is now 13-for-24 with six extra-base hits on a seven-game hitting streak. Welker reached base all four times and has reached safely in seven straight plate appearances and 10 of his last 11; he walked twice and has now totaled seven walks in his last four games. Devenney (2-for-4, homer, three RBI) is 4-for-7 with three homers in his last two games and has nine RBI over his last three games. Matt McDermott saw his 15-game hitting streak and league-best 27-game on-base streak snapped. Sutera allowed his first earned run in 14.2 innings on the season. Lugo held the opponent scoreless for the 10th time in 12 appearances. Turner handled his sixth straight scoreless appearance and 12th overall in 13 outings. York evens its home record for the season at 8-8.

