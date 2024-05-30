Moran's Homer Walks off Lexington

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers received a dazzling performance on the mound and a clutch two-run walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth to swipe a 4-3 victory from the Lexington Legends on Thursday night at Truist Point.

Offense was at a premium in the early going, as the Rockers plated the game's first pair of runs in the second inning on a seeing-eye single up the middle from Clayton Mehlbauer. From there, High Point starter Jonah Scolaro danced his way through six frames of no-hit baseball, walking just two while fanning six Legends hitters.

After passing the baton to the bullpen, Austin Ross worked a clean 1-2-3 seventh inning. With one out in the eighth, a rifle off the left field fence by Aldenis Sanchez broke up the no-hit bid.

Despite the Rockers maintaining a steady 2-0 lead throughout the ballgame, Lexington battled back in the top of the ninth. A pair of singles to open the inning against High Point closer Jameson McGrane was then followed up by a missile into the left field bleachers off the bat of Kole Cottam, which propelled Lexington to a 3-2 lead.

In the bottom of the ninth, High Point got the leadoff man on with a free pass to Ben Aklinski. Two batters later, Colin Moran lifted a moonshot to right that sailed over the wall and gave High Point a 4-3 walk-off victory. It was the third time the Rockers have walked off an opponent this season.

The Rockers will travel to Kentucky to open a four-game set with the Legends this weekend. It begins with a twin bill tomorrow with first pitch slated for 5:30. The Rockers will give the ball to Ryan Weiss in game one, followed by Ben Braymer in the night cap.

