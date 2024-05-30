Revs Beat Dirty Birds for Clean Sweep

May 30, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.): The York Revolution capped off a sweep of Dirty Birds on Thursday night and earned all-time win number 1,100 in franchise history, coming back from an early deficit to knock off the Dirty Birds 7-3. Michael Horrell provided five strong innings in the spot start, earning the win for the Revs (20-12) who increase their first place lead to three games in the North Division with their fourth consecutive victory.

The Revs found themselves behind early for the third time in the series as the first two batters reached against Horrell before Courtney Hawkins doubled them both home. Horrell retired the next two before Jared Carr singled home another run. Confusion ensued after Clint Frazier doubled home Carr but did so while batting out of order and thus was called out to end the inning.

York evened the game with three in the second. The Revs loaded the bases with one out against Charleston starter Mack Lemieux who got a strikeout for the second out but walked Kobe Kato on a full count pitch to push home a run. Trey Martin drove home two more with a single to left center one batter later, tying it at 3-3.

Following scoreless second and third innings from Horrell, Charleston loaded the bases with one out in the fourth, including a pitch timer violation resulting in a walk. Horrell fell behind Gabriel Cancel 3-0, but Cancel grounded the 3-0 pitch to short where Alfredo Reyes started a 6-4-3 inning ending double play. Horrell (1-1) got another 6-4-3 double play to end the fifth inning, completing his night after five strong innings.

The Revs drew a pair of walks against reliever Jalen Miller in the bottom of the fifth before Jacob Rhinesmith lined a three-run home run over the wall in right field to give the Revs a 6-3 lead. Rudy Martin Jr continued his torrid stretch by launching his second home run of the season two batters later, extending things to 7-3.

Donovan Casey singled home a run in the sixth in his return to the lineup after a day off, pushing York ahead 8-3.

Denny Bentley tossed two scoreless innings in relief of Horrell with a pair of strikeouts, taking care of the sixth and seventh.

Frankie Bartow entered to pitch in the eighth but was removed after just one pitch due to an apparent side injury. That forced in lefty Neil Lang who gave up a double to Keon Barnum and walked Frazier before getting an out on a fielder's choice. Lang retired Tillman Pugh on a groundout which scored a run before getting Rusber Estrada to fly out to right field, ending the inning with York leading 8-4.

Moises Lugo allowed two baserunners with one out in the ninth before punching out Hawkins and getting Barnum to ground out to first base to end the game.

York completes the homestand with a 5-2 record and will now hit the road for six, beginning on Friday at 6:35 PM at Long Island. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at 6:15 PM.

Notes: Kato lost his seven-game hit streak but extended his on-base streak to eight games with a season-high three walks. Horrell's start was just the second of his professional career. Lancaster's 7-2 win over Staten Island extends York's North Division win to a season-high three games. The Revs have won 10 of their last 14 overall including a season-high four straight. York's 20-12 record is tied with the 2014 Revs for the best record in franchise history through 32 games. The sweep is York's second of the season along with a three-game sweep in Lancaster earlier in the month.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from May 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.