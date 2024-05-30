Marquez Masterful as Ducks Rally Past Gastonia

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Gastonia Baseball Club 2-1 on Thursday night in the finale of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Both starters were fabulous in the ballgame but did not factor into the decision. Emilio Marquez tossed seven scoreless innings for the Ducks, allowing just one hit - a second-inning double by Justin Wylie - and one walk while striking out eight batters. Nick Wells threw five scoreless innings for Gastonia, conceding just three hits while striking out six.

Neither team dented home plate until the top of the eighth when Gastonia plated the game's first run, as Justin Wylie scored on a wild pitch by Ramon Santos. Long Island responded with two runs in the bottom of the frame to take a 2-1 lead. Scott Kelly's RBI single to left field and Ivan Castillo's sacrifice fly to center highlighted the comeback.

Ramon Santos (2-1) picked up the win despite allowing a run on two hits and a walk with two strikeouts in one inning. Bryan Blanton (2-2) suffered the loss, surrendering two runs on two hits and a walk in one-third of an inning. Matt Seelinger earned his sixth save of the season with a scoreless ninth, working around a leadoff walk while striking out the side.

