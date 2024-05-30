3rd Annual Lebanon Weekend is Here

May 30, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







The Lancaster Stormers will celebrate their neighbors to the north, by adopting the identity of the Lebanon Ironmasters at the third annual Lebanon County Weekend at Clipper Magazine Stadium, presented by the Lebanon County Chamber of Commerce and JBT.

- Friday May 31st, is Fun Friday, presented by WellSpan Health featuring Tiki Boogie Bros., a Foam Finger Giveaway to the first 500 fans presented by JBT, Elanco School Spirit Night and Kids can run the bases after the 6:45 game, courtesy of Domino's.

- Saturday June 1st, Beef Stick Helicopter Drop presented by Seltzer's Meats - 1500 beef sticks will be dropped by helicopter for fans to pick up after the game. A Foam Finger Giveaway to the first 500 fans and Game-Worn Jersey Auction presented by JBT, Pequea Valley Spirit Night and a Fireworks extravaganza, sponsored by Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health.

- Sunday June 2nd, is Annville-Cleona School Spirit Day. There will be a Foam Finger Giveaway to the first 500 fans presented by JBT, pre-game player autographs and play catch on the field from 2 until 2:20. Following the game will be another Domino's Base Run for the kids.

Watch Lebanon native first baseman Joe Carpenter play as an Ironmaster against the Charleston Dirty Birds. The Lebanon Ironmasters remain undefeated at Clipper Magazine Stadium - will the streak continue?

Where: Clipper Magazine Stadium in Lancaster

When: Friday, May 31st & Saturday June 1st gates open at 5:45pm, game starts at 6:45pm. Sunday June 2nd gates open at 2:00pm, game starts at 3:00pm

Who: All Public Welcome

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from May 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.