Rubber Match Set After Jackson Wins 7-1

May 19, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Tennessee Smokies News Release





JACKSON, TN - After taking the first two games of the series, the Tennessee Smokies (21-22) have dropped the last two games in Jackson against the Generals (24-18) with their 7-1 loss on Sunday afternoon.

Jackson opened up the scoring two batters into the game when Daulton Varsho homered, giving the Generals a 1-0 lead. The Smokies responded in the top of the second inning. After Christian Donahue doubled to get on base, Luis Vazquez brought the tying run home with an RBI-sigle.

After that, Jackson took control of the game. RHP Jackson Donatella (W, 2-0) pitched seven innings in which he gave up one run on five hits while striking out eight. Donatella retired eleven straight Smokies batters in the win.

The Generals added a run in the bottom of the second courtesy of a Drew Ellis solo home run. Then in the fourth inning, a pair of runs for Jackson crossed home plate. Jazz Chisholm tripled to score Jeffery Baez, and Ellis' sacrifice fly sent Chisholm home pushing their lead to 4-1.

In the sixth inning, Jackson tacked on the insurance runs. Former Smokie Jeffery Baez went deep for Jackson's third home run of the game, which scored two runs.

In relief for RHP Thomas Hatch (L, 1-5), the Smokies bullpen sent RHP Brad Markey to the mound. Markey allowed the Generals' fourth home run of the game in the seventh when Ramon Hernandez hit his third home run of the series, extending the Generals lead to 7-1.

RHP Cory Abbott (4-2, 2.96) starts the rubber match for the Smokies while Jackson counters with RHP Bo Takahashi (3-2, 3.97). First pitch from the Ballpark at Jackson is scheduled for 7:05 pm ET.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from May 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.