Biscuits Hold off Shrimp, 3-2

JACKSONVILLE, Flo. - After being blanked for the first time this season on Saturday night, the Biscuits (28-15) bounced back and took down the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (15-29) by a score of 3-2 on Sunday afternoon at The Baseball Grounds. The win means the Biscuits have now won seven of their first nine series to begin 2019, and lost only one.

Sam McWilliams (3-1) was on the hill for the Biscuits making his fourth start of the season, and despite allowing a team-high nine hits, still pitched well, and surrendered just one measly unearned run through six innings, while walking two and fanning five.

Top Marlins prospect Sixto Sanchez (0-1) was on the mound for the Jumbo Shrimp, and pitched two scoreless innings to begin the afternoon, but ran into trouble in the third when Jesus Sanchez ripped an RBI-double and made it 1-0 Biscuits. Tristan Gray then singled home a run in the next at-bat and the Biscuits were up 2-0 midway through three.

Brian Miller would hit an RBI-single in the bottom of the third to make it a 2-1 game, but then a Rene Pinto RBI-single in the fifth put Montgomery back up by two. Phoenix Sanders would allow an RBI-double to Corey Bird in the eighth, which made it a one-run game, but Curtis Taylor came on in the ninth and remained perfect in save opportunities this season, sealing his seventh of the season.

The Biscuits left a season-high 12 men on-base but still came away victorious, and will go for their fourth win in five against the Jumbo Shrimp in Monday's series finale with Kenny Rosenberg (3-0) set to pitch against Jordan Yamamoto (2-4) at 10:05 PM CT.

