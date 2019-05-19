Rain Stopped, So Were the Lookouts
May 19, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Chattanooga Lookouts News Release
The Lookouts and the Shuckers waited for just ofter two hours for Sunday's game to start. When it did the Shuckers pulled off the one run win over the Lookouts 5-4. After a second inning home run from Bilioxi the Looks tie the game in the fourth with Gavin LaVeely's third homer of the year. They grab the lead for the first time in the series with two runs in the sixth only to have a three run bomb by Bruce Caldwell spoil the party....for the time being. In the seventh a sac-fly from Taylor Trammell claims the lead for the last time. The Shuckers use a sac-fly of their own for the final and winning run. Monday's final game has RHP-Tony Santillan(0-2,3.95) facing RHP-Bowden Francis at 7:35 EDT. Follow the game on 98.1 The Lake and at MiLB.com at 7:20 EDT.
