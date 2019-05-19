Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Game Notes, May 19 vs. Montgomery

May 19, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release





The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp host the Montgomery Biscuits at 3:05 p.m. on Sunday from the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. Gates open at 2 p.m. on Sunday for a Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNday. Families are welcome to play catch on the field before the game, plus Jumbo Shrimp players will be signing autographs. Each Sunday also features free face painting, balloon animals and popular kids show and movie characters roaming the park. Anna and Elsa will be around on Sunday at the Baseball Grounds for Princess Day, and after the game, kids 12 and under can run the bases. In addition, 25 oz. Corona cans will be available for $5.

DUGGER PROPELS SHRIMP TO 4-0 WIN

Jacksonville starter Robert Dugger fired seven scoreless innings on Saturday to lead the Jumbo Shrimp to a 4-0 shutout of the Montgomery Biscuits from the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. The game was scoreless into the fifth inning. However, Jacksonville was able to mount a two-out rally to break a 31-inning scoreless streak. Anfernee Seymour netted an RBI single and Magneuris Sierra added a two-run double to give Jacksonville a 3-0 lead. An inning later, another two-out rally allowed the Jumbo Shrimp to pad their advantage on an RBI double from Bryson Brigman. Dugger fanned five and scattered four hits and a pair of walks to earn the win. Jeff Kinley and Brett Graves each turned in a scoreless inning of relief.

THE GOBLET OF FIRE

In the first 20 games of the season, Jacksonville starting pitchers compiled a 3-13 record and 5.44 ERA over 91.0 innings. Jumbo Shrimp lid-lifters combined for 49 walks (4.8 BB/9), 89 strikeouts (8.8 K/9) and 91 hits allowed (9.0 H/9). However, the Jumbo Shrimp have seen some stellar starting pitching over the last 23 games. During this stretch, Jacksonville starters have combined for a 2.19 ERA (33 ER in 135.1 IP). Jumbo Shrimp starters have walked 39 (2.6 BB/9), fanned 111 (7.4 K/9) and yielded 100 hits (6.7 H/9).

SIXTO NONE THE RICHER

Ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the Marlins organization and No. 13 overall in baseball by Baseball America, right-hander Sixto Sanchez makes his second Double-A start on Sunday against Montgomery. The right-hander's Double-A debut was sterling on Tuesday, as he surrendered just one hit and a pair of walks in six scoreless frames. Sanchez fanned seven Shuckers in a no-decision.

EXPELLIARMUS

Jumbo Shrimp catchers have been a bright spot defensively all season for the club. Santiago Chavez's 13 men caught stealing is second-highest for any backstop in Double-A. Additionally, as a team, the Jumbo Shrimp have gunned down 26 potential base stealers, second at the Double-A level and tied for fourth out of 120 teams in MiLB. Jacksonville's 44.1 percent caught stealing rate ranks fourth in Double-A.

DEFENSE AGAINST THE DARK ARTS

Jacksonville ranks in the middle of the pack in the Southern League with 32 errors this season, and the club has not even gone three games in a row without committing at least one miscue. However, there are several signs that point to the Jumbo Shrimp boasting a strong defense. Perhaps the most significant is the club's defensive efficiency, which simply measures how many balls put into play are turned into outs. Jacksonville boasts a .718 defensive efficiency, a figure that would currently tie for ninth at the major league level with the Baltimore Orioles.

FOR THE NIGHT IS DARK AND FULL OF CLOSE GAMES

Jacksonville's 4-0 win over Montgomery on Saturday was a rarity of sorts recently for the Jumbo Shrimp. Seventeen of Jacksonville's last 22 games have been decided by three runs or fewer. Unfortunately for the Jumbo Shrimp, they have gone just 6-11 in these tight contests during this stretch. On the season, the Jumbo Shrimp have played 27 affairs decided by no more than three runs. The club is 6-8 in one-run games and 3-1 in contests determined by three runs. However, Jacksonville is stunningly 0-9 in games decided by exactly two runs.

WHAT DO WE SAY TO A SERIES LOSS? NOT TODAY.

Jacksonville knocked off Montgomery 4-0 on Saturday, and the club will try to force a rubber match with the Biscuits with another victory on Sunday. Thanks to a 5-13 month of May, the Jumbo Shrimp have lost three consecutive series. Should they fall one more time to Montgomery over this set's final two games, Jacksonville would suffer its first four-series skid since dropping six sets in a row from April 12 through May 13 of the 2016 season.

SHRIMP SKEWERS

Thanks to seven scoreless innings on Saturday, Jacksonville starter Robert Dugger has a 1.99 ERA in his last five starts... Jumbo Shrimp outfielder Brian Miller is 10-for-31 (.323) with a double, three RBIs and three walks at the plate over his last 10 games. He was just 2-for-23 (.087) in the previous seven contests... Heading into this series, Jacksonville pitchers had issued three walks or fewer in 12 of the prior 15 games. However, the Jumbo Shrimp have gifted at least four free passes in each of this set's first three contests.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from May 19, 2019

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Game Notes, May 19 vs. Montgomery - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.