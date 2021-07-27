Royals Ink 23-Year-Old Defenseman Dominic Cormier

July 27, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release









Reading Royals defenseman Dominic Cormier

(Reading Royals) Reading Royals defenseman Dominic Cormier(Reading Royals)

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, announced defenseman Dominic Cormier as the newest signing of the 2021-22 season.

Cormier, a 23-year-old from Moncton, New Brunswick, spent four seasons in the QMJHL with Rimouski Oceanic and the Victoriaville Tigres before going to the University of Ottawa to participate in USports. Following his 27-game, 20-point year with Ottawa, he made the decision to go pro with the Royals for the 2020-21 season. He signed a contract before the team officially bowed out of a shortened season, which caused his ECHL rights to revert to the Royals for the coming 2021-22 campaign.

Instead of spending his rookie season with Reading, he played for Rapid City, Wheeling and Allen.

"I gained a lot of experience last year," he said. "I learned what things to do, what things not to do, even though I moved around a bit. I think that only helps me be able to come into Reading and make an impact right away."

He played alongside Frank DiChiara in Allen.

"Frank is awesome and super funny. He'll do anything for his teammates, and I'm excited to link up again soon."

In 33 games with the Allen Americans, the blueliner recorded 1 goal and 4 assists.

Reading Royals season, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2021-22 season by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 27, 2021

Royals Ink 23-Year-Old Defenseman Dominic Cormier - Reading Royals

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.