Associate Coach Pete Dineen Returns for 2021-22 Season

July 27, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today that Associate Coach Pete Dineen will be returning for the 2021-22 season.

The 2021-22 season will be Dineen's third behind the bench for the Adirondack Thunder. The 60-year-old previously served as a professional scout for 25 years with the Minnesota North Stars, Philadelphia Flyers, Boston Bruins, and Columbus Blue Jackets. As a scout, Dineen's duties included scouting AHL and NHL games, writing reports on scouted players, covering training camps, and attending tournaments across the world.

"We are excited to welcome Pete back as Associate Coach," Thunder Head Coach Alex Loh said. "Pete's familiarity with the team and the area made this an easy choice and we are happy to have him again this season. The Dineen family is a storied one in the hockey world and Pete's dedication to the game of hockey and to our organization is second-to-none."

Dineen was drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 1980 NHL Entry Draft and went on to play professionally for 11 seasons. The Ottawa, ON native spent time in the AHL, IHL, and NHL, highlighted by a Calder Cup championship as a member of the Adirondack Red Wings in 1989.

"I am very excited to be returning for the upcoming season," Dineen said. "Working with Alex Loh and the rest of the staff has been great and I am looking forward to seeing what we will accomplish when the season begins this October."

Dineen comes from a notable hockey family; older brother Shawn served as an NHL scout for 20 years, younger brothers Kevin and Gord both played in the NHL and coached professionally, and Jerry was the Video Coach for the New York Rangers up until the 2020-21 season. Dineen's father Bill had an extensive professional career both as a player and a coach. Bill Dineen was the Head Coach of the Adirondack Red Wings from 1983-1989 and helped lead them to two Calder Cup championships. Dineen's

Pete is married to his wife, Brandy, and they have one daughter, Bailee. The Dineen family resides in Glen Lake, NY.

Season tickets for the 2021-22 season are on sale now! Call 518-480-3355 or visit ECHLThunder.com/tickets for more details! Follow the Thunder on all social media platforms @ECHLThunder.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 27, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.