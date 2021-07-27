Admirals Announce Two Schedule Changes for 2021-22 Season

NORFOLK, VA. - The Norfolk Admirals, proud members of the ECHL, have announced two changes to the 2021-22 schedule.

The following games have been changed on the Admirals schedule:

-Wednesday, November 3 against the Orlando Solar Bears will now be played on Thursday, November 4

-Wednesday, March 30 against the Jacksonville Icemen will now be played on Thursday, March 31

Both games will still be played at Norfolk Scope and both games will start at 7:30 PM EST.

Here is an updated poster and graphic of the 2021-22 schedule:

The Admirals return to the ice on October 22 against the Reading Royals. Puck drop is set for 7:30 PM at Norfolk Scope.

