Johnson, Peters Return to Wichita

July 27, 2021







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today the re-signing of forward Stephen Johnson and defenseman Alex Peters.

"I'm excited that both Stephen and Alex are coming back to Wichita," commented Head Coach Bruce Ramsay. "Both of them are complete hockey players and were instrumental to our success last year. They are young players who I expect to take that next step in their second year in pro hockey."

Johnson, 26, returns to Wichita for his second pro season. A native of Moncton, New Brunswick, the 5-foot-10, 172-pound forward came to Wichita last February. He earned a key role on the penalty kill, recording two goals and two assists. Johnson finished his rookie year with 18 points (6g, 12a) in 47 games.

"I'm excited to be coming back to Wichita for another season," stated Johnson. "We made some strides last year and I feel like we can build on last year. It's even more special to be able to share this with a close friend in Alex Peters."

He attended Saint Mary's University before turning pro. Johnson spent four seasons with the Huskies and served as an alternate captain during his senior campaign. He finished with 37 points (19g, 18a) in 30 games in 2019-20 and led the team in goals. Johnson was named to the Atlantic USports Second All-Star Team. Overall, he appeared in 119 games for the Huskies, tallying 76 points (31g, 45a).

Prior to heading to college, he played for his hometown team, Moncton Wildcats, of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. Johnson was team captain two years in a row, piling up 119 points (49g, 70a) in 226 career games. He also had 25 points (16g, 9a) in 41 career playoff games.

Peters, 25, also returns to Wichita for his second season as a pro. He joined the Thunder last March where he settled in as a solid blueliner. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound defenseman finished with 12 points (4g, 8a) in 35 games. Peters reunites with Johnson, who were roommates in college as well as last season with the Thunder.

"I really enjoyed my time with the Thunder last season," commented Peters. "I was fortunate to be able to join such a great group of guys and I look forward to being back at INTRUST Bank arena donning the blue and white."

Prior to turning pro, he spent three seasons at Saint Mary's University. In 2018-19, he was selected to the USports Second All-Star Team after recording 13 points (5g, 8a) in 20 games. He finished his collegiate career with 33 points (9g, 24a) in 51 games over three seasons.

A native of Blyth, Ontario, Peters played five seasons in the Ontario Hockey League with Plymouth and Flint. He was named as the team captain in 2014-15 for Plymouth and then earned that same honor in back-to-back seasons with Flint from 2015-17. He notched 71 points (14g, 57a) in 239 career games during his junior career.

Peters is a former third round pick (#75) of the Dallas Stars in the 2014 NHL Draft.

