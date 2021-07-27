Nick Lazor Joins Texas Stars

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays have announced that equipment manager Nick Lazor has accepted a new position as an equipment manager with the American Hockey League's (AHL) Texas Stars.

"Nick did a tremendous job this past season and we are very happy he received this well-deserved opportunity," said Stingrays President Rob Concannon. "We wish him and his wife Emily nothing but the best as they move to Texas."

Lazor joined the Rays prior to the 2020-21 season and oversaw all equipment duties during the team's run to the 2021 Kelly Cup Finals. The Brockport, N.Y. native returns to the AHL where he has previous experience with the Bakersfield Condors and Rochester Americans.

"I would like to thank Rob Concannon, Ryan Blair and the Stingrays organization for giving me the opportunity to be part of their team," Lazor said. "My experience this year was top notch and I loved getting to know the players and the staff. There's a bright future for this team and I can't wait to see what they do next season. I will miss the city and the team, but I'm looking forward to starting my new position with the Texas Stars."

Lazor also has experience in the NCAA with Rochester Institute of Technology and UMass-Lowell. Before his time in SC, he held the position of Director of Hockey Operations during the 2019-20 season with RIT. With UMass-Lowell, Lazor was named the team's Marc Connelly Award winner in the spring of 2018, which is given to a non-player who makes a positive significant impact on the program.

The Stingrays will open the 2021-22 season on October 23 at the North Charleston Coliseum against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 6:05 p.m.

