Americans Add Skilled Blueliner with Return of Miles Liberati

July 27, 2021







Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans and partner Globe Life are proud to announce the signing of defenseman Miles Liberati to a contract for the 2021-2022 season.

Liberati played with the Americans in 2016, 2017, and a part of 2018. The resident of Cheswick, Pennsylvania last played for the Tulsa Oilers in the 19-20 season, where he finished second overall in the league in defensemen points with 46 points in 56 games (11 goals and 35 assists).

"I am really pumped to be coming back to the Americans again," said Miles Liberati. "From the front office staff to the players and most importantly the fans, it is a top-notch organization that I am proud to be a part of. The winning mentality that Coach Martinson has rubs off on all of us players and it makes it fun to go out and compete hard every game. I look forward to getting this season rolling and making a push for the Kelly Cup to return to Allen."

Liberati was a Vancouver Canucks draft pick in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, going 205th overall. He turned 26 years old on June 21st. He has played in 94 total games for the Americans in his career.

"Miles Liberati proved two seasons ago that he has the skill to be a top offensive defenseman in this league," noted Allen Americans Head Coach and GM Steve Martinson.

The Americans open their 13th training camp in early October. Liberati is the second player announced by Allen this offseason, joining Spencer Asuchak on the Allen roster.

