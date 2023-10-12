Royals Host Thunder for Preseason Opener, Helping Harvest Canned Food Drive

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, open their preseason against the Adirondack Thunder on Thursday, October 12 at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena. The Royals hold a 7-2-1-0 record against the Thunder across 10 consecutive preseason games since 2017. In preseason games at Santander Arena, the Royals hold a 3-1-1 record against the Thunder.

The preseason opener will feature the debut of the 25-man Training Camp roster under the direction of second-year head coach James Henry, and second-year assistant coach Jason Binkley. Both coaches became the fourth head coach and assistant coach duo to make their respective debuts together in a Royals preseason opener.

2023 Training Camp Press Conference | James Henry

The Royals Training Camp roster includes 22 skaters and three goaltenders. Ten players appeared in at least one game for Royals during the 2022-23 season. The ten returning Royals include forwards Alec Butcher, Brendan Hoffmann, Houston Wilson, Yvan Mongo, Devon Paliani and Shane Sellar, defensemen Mike Chen, Tyler Heidt and Mason Millman as well as goaltender Nolan Maier.

The Royals will conclude the preseason on Friday, October 13 against Adirondack at Cool Insuring Arena at 7:00 p.m.

The 22nd season of Reading Royals hockey begins on Thursday, October 20 with a season opener clash against the Newfoundland Growlers at 5:30 p.m. at the Mary Brown's Centre. The Royals host the Trois-Rivières Lions in their first home game of the season at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 28th. The Royals Opening Night presented by Supportive Concepts For Families features a pregame block party on Penn St. from 3-6 p.m. as well as a post-game firework show.

To secure your tickets to the home opener and all 36 home games this season, visit: royals hockey.com/tickets

Today's game will be streamed on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

About Helping Harvest

Helping Harvest collects, purchases, stores, and distributes over seven million pounds of food annually to the more than 300 partner agencies in the Berks and Schuylkill county areas. Located at 117 Morgan Drive, Reading, Helping Harvest (formerly known as Greater Berks Food Bank) has continued to successfully fulfill its mission "to feed the hungry" since opening in 1983. The Helping Harvest network consists of traditional food assistance programs such as food pantries, soup kitchens, and shelters. Additionally, we operate several highly effective direct service programs. As the sole distribution center for food assistance in Berks and Schuylkill Counties, Helping Harvest is vital to the health of our community, housing an ever-rotating inventory of refrigerated, fresh, and frozen foods as well as other grocery store items. For more information, visit their website at helping harvest.org.

2023-24 Season Memberships

Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2023-24 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

