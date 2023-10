ECHL Transactions - October 12

October 12, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, October 12, 2023:

TRY-OUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Atlanta:

Dilan Peters, D

Jimmy Poreda, G

Florida:

Joey Colatarci, D

Fort Wayne:

Parker Rutherford, G

Trois-Rivières:

Daniel Agostino, F

Said Abi-Faycal, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

Add Jack Matier, D assigned from Milwaukee by Nashville

Add Luke Prokop, D assigned from Milwaukee by Nashville

Cincinnati:

Add Landon Cato, D signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster

Add Drew Worrad, F assigned by Hartford

Florida:

Add Kamerin Nault, F added to training camp roster

Add David Cotton, F added to training camp roster

Add Will Reilly, D assigned by Charlotte

Fort Wayne:

Add Noah Ganske, D assigned by Bakersfield

Add Jake Johnson, D assigned by Bakersfield

Add Ture Linden, F assigned by Bakersfield

Add Cameron Wright, F assigned by Bakersfield

Add Shane Kuzmeski, D signed contract, transferred from tryout agreement

Indy:

Add Colin Bilek, F assigned by Rockford

Iowa:

Add Landon Kosior, D assigned by Iowa (AHL)

Maine:

Add Adam Mechura, F assigned by Providence

Norfolk:

Add Darick Louis-Jean, D added to training camp roster

Add Danny Katic, F added to training camp roster

Add Ryan Foss, F added to training camp roster

Add Thomas Milic, G assigned by Manitoba

Add Mark Liwiski, F assigned by Manitoba

Add Ronan Seeley, D assigned by Carolina

Orlando:

Add Evan Fitzpatrick, G assigned by Syracuse

South Carolina:

Add Peter DiLiberatore, D added to training camp roster

Add Benton Maass, D assigned by Hershey

Add Jon McDonald, D assigned by Hershey

Add Michael Kim, D assigned by Hershey

Add Tyson Empey, F assigned by Hershey

Tulsa:

Add Andy Carroll, D assigned by San Diego

Delete Cameron Supryka, D traded to Fort Wayne

Utah:

Add Robbie Brennan, G signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster

Wichita:

Add Lleyton Moore, D added to training camp roster

Add Connor MacEachern, F assigned by San Jose (AHL)

Worcester:

Add Ashton Calder, F assigned by Bridgeport

Add Christian Krygier, D assigned by Bridgeport

Add Henrik Tikkanen, G assigned by Bridgeport

Add Jacob Pivonka, F assigned by Bridgeport

Add Riley Piercey, F assigned by Bridgeport

Add Trevor Cosgrove, D assigned by Bridgeport

Add Tristan Lennox, G assigned from Bridgeport by NY Islanders

