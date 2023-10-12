Barracuda Send Two Down to Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today that the Barracuda have loaned forward Connor MacEachern to Wichita. Additionally, defenseman Lleyton Moore has been released from his PTO and sent back to the Thunder.

MacEachern, 24, was signed to an AHL deal by the Barracuda this past June. The Brooklin, Ontario native finished a four-year collegiate career at Penn State last season and joined San Jose for the final four games of the year. During his senior campaign, he was named as an alternate captain and finished with 27 points (12g, 15a) in 39 games. Overall, he finished with 77 points (31g, 46a) in 130 games for the Nittany Lions.

Prior to heading to school, he played one season in 2018-19 for the United States Hockey League's Youngstown Phantoms. In 62 games, he tallied 56 points (26g, 30a).

