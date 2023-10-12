Stingrays Sign Peter DiLiberatore

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have signed defenseman Peter DiLiberatore to an ECHL contract for the 2023-24 season.

DiLiberatore, 23, joins the Stingrays with 119 games of professional hockey experience. The Halifax, Nova Scotia native has produced 27 points (5 goals, 22 assists) in 96 AHL games for the Henderson Silver Knights and Wilks Barre/Scranton Penguins. DiLiberatore skated in 23 ECHL games last season with the Savannah Ghost Pirates and Wheeling Nailers, and three of those games were against South Carolina. The 6'0" 185lb defenseman impressed Stingrays Head Coach Brenden Kotyk.

"I remember facing Peter when he was with Savannah last year," said Kotyk. "He's a big body, and he skates extremely well. He can play on the power play and penalty kill and can match up against other teams' best players. I'm excited to add him to our group."

Before turning pro, DiLiberatore played three seasons of college hockey for the Quinnipiac University Bobcats, producing 60 points (15 goals, 45 assists) in 101 NCAA games. In his freshman season with the Bobcats, DiLiberatore played alongside Stingrays Assistant Coach Scott Davidson, who was an alternate captain for Quinnipiac at the time. DiLiberatore joined the Stingrays on the ice for Day 3 of Training Camp.

"I'm really excited to be here," said DiLiberatore. "I've heard Charleston is a great city, and they have unbelievable fans here. This is a great group of guys, and I'm excited to get to work."

The Stingrays will open the 2023-24 season on October 21 at the North Charleston Coliseum against the Orlando Solar Bears at 6:05 p.m.

