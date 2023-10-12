Oilers Announce Series of Transactions

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, announced Thursday the assignments of goaltenders Gage Alexander from Anaheim and Tomas Suchanek from San Diego. In addition, Cameron Supryka has been dealt to Fort Wayne in exchange for future considerations.

Alexander, 21, returns to Tulsa after making his pro debut with the Oilers last season. The 6'6 puck stopper pitched a 3.61 GAA and a .875 save percentage in six games with Tulsa. In addition, the Okotoks, Alberta native went 5-7-3 with a shutout in 16 games with the San Diego Gulls.

Suchanek, 20, makes his pro debut with the Oilers. A native of Preverov, Czechia, Suchanek won a Silver Medal with the Czech Republic World Juniors squad, while pitching a tournament-best GAA (1.38) and save percentage (.939). The goaltender's efforts earned him U20 WJC All-Star Team honors as well as his second WJC Top 3 Player on Team awards. The 6'2, 181 lbs. keeper also earned WHL All-Star honors with Tri-City.

The Oilers also traded defenseman Cameron Supryka, to the Fort Wayne Komets in exchange for Cameron Supryka. The Belleville, Ontario native compiled 24 points (5G, 19A) in 59 games with Tulsa last season.

Goaltender Kyle Lane was also released from his PTO.

Oct. 12 Training Camp Roster

Forwards: Carson Focht, Tyler Poulsen, Riley Macrae, Eddie Matsushima (AHL), Kalvyn Watson, Jimmy Lodge, Michael Farren, Ryan Olsen, Dante Zapata, Kaden Elder, Ivan Bondarenko, Dante Sheriff, Reggie Millette, Kishaun Gervais, Tag Bertuzzi, Yaroslav Yevdokimov, Kyle Crnkovic (AHL), Davis 'T-Bone' Codd (AHL)

Defenseman: Jarod Hilderman, Duggie Lagrone, Kylor Wall. Karl Boudrias, Lincoln Erne, Justin Bean, Mike McKee, Andrew Jarvis, Sacha Roy, Andy Carroll (AHL), Anthony Costantini (AHL)

Goaltenders: Rylan Toth, Gage Alexander (NHL), Tomas Suchanek (AHL)

The Oilers play two preseason games in 2023. Starting on the road against the Allen Americans at Nytex Sports Centre in North Richland Hills, Texas at 7:30 p.m. tomorrow, Oct. 13. The Oilers return to Tulsa on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 7:05 p.m. at the Oilers Ice Center, hosting the Americans in the second game of a home-and-home series.

Tulsa opens its regular season on the road on Saturday, Oct. 21 in West Valley City, Utah at 8:10 p.m. CT against the Utah Grizzlies. The Oilers return to "The Rig" for their home opener on Saturday, Oct. 28, hosting the Cincinnati Cyclones for an inter-divisional battle at the BOK Center at 7:05 p.m.

