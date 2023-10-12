Broughman's Hat Trick Lifts Thunder in Preseason Opener

October 12, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release







READING - Travis Broughman recorded a hat trick as the Adirondack Thunder defeated the Reading Royals in a shootout on Thursday night to open the preseason, 4-3.

Travis Broughman scored the lone goal of the first period after goaltender Nolan Maier was taken out by his own player, causing his skate blade to pop out. Maier couldn't get back to the crease and Broughman sent a long wrister into an open net for a 1-0 lead. The goal came with 3:59 left in the first period and Adirondack took that lead into the first intermission.

After no scoring in the second, Broughman added to the lead off a great pass from Grant Jozefek at 4:44 of the third period for a 2-0 lead. Midway through the game, the Thunder replaced goaltender Vinnie Purpura with Matt Petizian.

Reading answered with back-to-back goals by Tyson Fawcett and Alec Butcher to tie the game at two at 9:18 of the final frame.

Broughman recorded the hat trick after Jozefek set him up again, this time at the top of the crease to give the Thunder another one-goal lead, this time 3-2. Jozefek and Alex Dicarlo were given the assists on the goal at 10:48 of the third.

Yvan Mongo forced overtime after tying the game for the Royals at 16:18 of the third with assists from Mason McCarty and Adam Brubacher. After no scoring in overtime, a shootout decided the game.

Andy Willis and Alex Dicarlo scored in the first two rounds of the shootout and Petizian denied Butcher in the second round to give the Thunder a 4-3 shootout victory.

