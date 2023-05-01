Royals Game One, Two & Three Second Round Playoff Tickets on Sale Now

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced Monday that tickets are available for their 2023 Kelly Cup Playoff Division Final series against the Newfoundland Growlers.

NOTE: Single game tickets for children (14 and under) are $14. Seniors and, or veterans receive $5 dollars off regularly priced tickets.

Division Final (vs. Newfoundland Growlers):

GAME 1 - HOME (Saturday, May 6 at 7:00 p.m.)

GAME 2 - HOME (Sunday, May 7 at 3:00 p.m.)

GAME 3 - HOME (Tuesday, May 9 at 7:00 p.m.)

GAME 4 - AWAY (Thursday, May 11 at 5:30 p.m. EST)

GAME 5* - AWAY (Monday, May 15 at 5:30 p.m. EST)

GAME 6* - AWAY (Tuesday, May 16 at 5:30 p.m. EST)

GAME 7* - AWAY (Wednesday, May 17 at 5:30 p.m. EST)

*If necessary

