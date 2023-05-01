Royals Game One, Two & Three Second Round Playoff Tickets on Sale Now
May 1, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced Monday that tickets are available for their 2023 Kelly Cup Playoff Division Final series against the Newfoundland Growlers.
NOTE: Single game tickets for children (14 and under) are $14. Seniors and, or veterans receive $5 dollars off regularly priced tickets.
Division Final (vs. Newfoundland Growlers):
GAME 1 - HOME (Saturday, May 6 at 7:00 p.m.)
GAME 2 - HOME (Sunday, May 7 at 3:00 p.m.)
GAME 3 - HOME (Tuesday, May 9 at 7:00 p.m.)
GAME 4 - AWAY (Thursday, May 11 at 5:30 p.m. EST)
GAME 5* - AWAY (Monday, May 15 at 5:30 p.m. EST)
GAME 6* - AWAY (Tuesday, May 16 at 5:30 p.m. EST)
GAME 7* - AWAY (Wednesday, May 17 at 5:30 p.m. EST)
*If necessary
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from May 1, 2023
- Royals Game One, Two & Three Second Round Playoff Tickets on Sale Now - Reading Royals
- Americans Host KC Tonight in Game 6, with Allen Leading the Series 3-2 - Allen Americans
- Komets Force Game Six - Fort Wayne Komets
- Grizzlies Gameday: Game 6 in Boise - Utah Grizzlies
- Stingrays Weekly Report: May 1, 2023 - South Carolina Stingrays
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Reading Royals Stories
- Royals Game One, Two & Three Second Round Playoff Tickets on Sale Now
- Royals & Growlers Set to Meet for Rematch in North Division Final, Games 1-3 at Home
- Royals Eliminate Mariners in Game Six to Advance to North Division Final
- Royals Seek Series Clinch over Mariners in Game 6 at Home
- Newton Scores Twice, Royals Take Series Lead to Reading, 3-2