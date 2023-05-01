Komets Force Game Six

Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets forced a game six in their opening round Kelly Cup playoff series versus Cincinnati with a 3-2 win at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on Sunday night. The best-of-seven series returns to Cincinnati on Tuesday for a 7:35 p.m. faceoff, with the Cyclones leading three games to two.

Kelly Cup Playoff Schedule

#1 Cincinnati Cyclones (47-16-9) vs. #4 Fort Wayne Komets (34-31-4-3)

Game 1 - Cincinnati 4 Komets 3 OTL

Game 2 - Cincinnati 2 Komets 1 L

Game 3 - Komets 3 Cincinnati 0 W

Game 4 - Cincinnati 3 Komets 2 L

Game 5 - Komets 3 Cincinnati 2 W

Game 6 - Tuesday, May 2 at 7:35 p.m. ET at Cincinnati

Game 7 - Wednesday, May 3 at 7:35 p.m. ET at Cincinnati (If Necessary)

Game Three - On the strength of a 35-save shutout performance from goaltender Ryan Fanti, the Komets gained their first win of the series 3-0. Dan Maggio scored the game's first goal just 1:48 into the first period. After a scoreless second period, defenseman Darien Kielb scored on the power play at 7:22 of the third period, followed by a Matt Boudens tally at 9:55 to clinch the win.

Game Four -- The Cyclones scored the first three goals in game four and carried that lead into the third period. In the final frame, Garrett Van Wyhe got the Komets on the board at :39 to make the game 3-1. With the game winding down, Sam Dove-McFalls scored his first goal of the playoffs at 17:31 to pull the Komets within one, but the rally fell short as the Komets could not tie the game in final minutes to hand the Cyclones a 3-2 win. Ryan Fanti finished the game with 24 saves and the loss.

Game Five - On the brink of elimination, the Komets responded with a 3-2 win. After a scoreless first period, Sam Dove-McFalls and Shawn Boudrias scored to stake the Komets to a 2-0 lead. In the third, Matt Boudens started the period in the penalty box, and the Cyclones capitalized with a power-play goal at 1:09. Anthony Petruzzelli netted a power-play goal at 8:27 to push the lead back to two. With goaltender Beck Warm pulled for the extra skater, the Cyclones blitzed Ryan Fanti and scored at 18:44 to make it a one-goal game. The Komets persevered to take the game 3-2. Ryan Fanti got the win making 33 saves.

Icing the puck - Ryan Fanti's shutout Tuesday night was the 26th in Komet playoff history. Fanti also broke a record set by Reno Zanier in 1960 for the most consecutive minutes played in the playoffs without surrendering a goal. Fanti held Cincinnati off the board for 116:55 breaking Zanier's mark of 109:12. The last time the Komets came back from a 3-1 deficit to win a playoff series was in 2010 versus Port Huron.

Komet Hockey on WOWO-- Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on WOWO AM 1190 and FM 107.5. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.

