Americans Host KC Tonight in Game 6, with Allen Leading the Series 3-2

May 1, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release









(Allen Americans) Allen Americans battle in front of the Kansas City Mavericks goal(Allen Americans)

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), play Game 6 the Kelly Cup Playoffs tonight in Allen. The Americans lead the series 3-2. The Americans won Game 5 last Saturday night 4-3. Game time tonight is 7:05 PM CDT

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:35 pm CST

Puck Drop: 7:05 pm CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald

Next Home Game: TBD

Series Advantage: The Allen Americans beat the Kansas City Mavericks on Friday night 4-3 to take a 3-2 series lead. The Americans outscored Kansas City 3-0 in the second period to take the lead for good. The Mavericks added a goal late to inch a bit closer, but the Americans held on for the win and moved to within one win of closing out the series. The winner of this series will face the winner of Utah and Idaho, with the Steelheads leading that series 3-2. Utah had a 2-0 series lead winning both games in Idaho but dropped three straight overtime games and now face elimination tonight.

Lack of Power Play: The Americans power play which was ranked first overall the last week of the regular season has struggled in the playoffs. The Americans power play is ranked 14th out of 16 teams at 10.0 %. They have two power play goals in twenty attempts. Their opponent the Kansas City Mavericks rank dead last in the postseason at 7.1 % with one power play goal in fourteen attempts.

Big Four on the board: The Americans offense broke out in Game 5 scoring four goals, the most by either team in the series. Colton Hargrove and Liam Finlay each had a goal and an assist. Jack Combs assisted on Eric Williams first goal of the playoffs, and Hank Crone had his first point since Game 1, with an assist on Colton Hargrove's third goal of the playoffs. The Big Four were honored before the game for their regular season achievements.

Hot Penalty Kill at Home: The Allen Americans home penalty kill ranks tied for first in the postseason at 100.0 %. Kansas City is 0-for-7 in two playoff games against the Americans at CUTX Event Center.

Second Period Charm: The Americans are outscoring their opponents 5-3 in the second period. Three of those five second period goals came in Game 5.

Asuchak and Brown make their debut: Americans forwards Aidan Brown and Spencer Asuchak made their postseason debut on Saturday night in the Allen 4-3 win. Both Mikael Robidoux and Colby McAuley sat out of Saturday night's win.

Comparing Allen and Kansas City

Final Regular Season Stats

Allen Americans:

Home: 1-1

Away: 2-1

Overall: 3-2

Last 10: 3-2

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (3) Colton Hargrove

Assists: (4) Hank Crone

Points: (4) Liam Finlay and two others

+/-: (+2) Grant Hebert and two others

PIM: (9) Zach Massicotte

Kansas City Mavericks:

Home: 1-2

Away: 1-1

Overall: 2-3

Last 10: 2-3

Kansas City Mavericks Leaders:

Goals: (3) Tristan Mullin

Assists: (3) Jake Jaremko

Points: (3) Cade Borchardt

+/-: (+3) Theo Calvas

PIM: (6) Josh Lammon

Americans lead the best of seven series 3-2

Game 1 Americans 3 at Kansas City 2 Final

Game 2 Americans 2 @ Kansas City 3 Final

Game 3 Americans 1 @ Kansas City 0 OT

Game 4 Kansas City 2 at Americans 1 Final

Game 5 Americans 4 vs. Kansas City 3 Final

Game 6 Monday, May 1st vs. Kansas City, 7:05 PM

Game 7, Wednesday, May 3rd, vs. Kansas City, 7:05 PM (If necessary)

