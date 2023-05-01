ECHL Transactions - May 1
May 1, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, May 1, 2023:
Allen:
Add Dalton Skelly, D activated from reserve
Delete Ty Farmer, D placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Kyle Neuber, F activated from reserve
Delete Andrew Fyten, F placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Jack Becker, F activated from reserve
Delete Justin Misiak, F placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Keeghan Howdeshell, F activated from reserve
Delete Loren Ulett, F placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Max Humitz, F activated from reserve
Delete Jonny Evans, F placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Jordan Martel, F activated from reserve
Delete Johnny Walker, F placed on reserve
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from May 1, 2023
- ECHL Transactions - May 1 - ECHL
- Royals Game One, Two & Three Second Round Playoff Tickets on Sale Now - Reading Royals
- Americans Host KC Tonight in Game 6, with Allen Leading the Series 3-2 - Allen Americans
- Komets Force Game Six - Fort Wayne Komets
- Grizzlies Gameday: Game 6 in Boise - Utah Grizzlies
- Stingrays Weekly Report: May 1, 2023 - South Carolina Stingrays
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.