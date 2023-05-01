ECHL Transactions - May 1

Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, May 1, 2023:

Allen:

Add Dalton Skelly, D activated from reserve

Delete Ty Farmer, D placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Kyle Neuber, F activated from reserve

Delete Andrew Fyten, F placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Jack Becker, F activated from reserve

Delete Justin Misiak, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Keeghan Howdeshell, F activated from reserve

Delete Loren Ulett, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Max Humitz, F activated from reserve

Delete Jonny Evans, F placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Jordan Martel, F activated from reserve

Delete Johnny Walker, F placed on reserve

