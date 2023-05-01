KC Mavericks Season Ends with Game 6 Loss

INDEPENDENCE, MO. - With a 2-1 loss to the division-rival Allen Americans, the most successful Kansas City Mavericks season since the 2018-19 campaign came to an end on Monday night in Allen, Texas, in Game 6 of the Mountain Division Semifinals.

Kansas City's playoff berth was its first since the 2018-19 campaign.

The Mavericks ended their season after picking up two postseason victories and finishing the regular season with a 34-30-6-2 record, good for 76 points and a third-place finish in the Mountain Division. The 34 victories were their most since the 2018-19 season as well as increasing their win total in each of the last four seasons.

The Mavericks were led by a number of stellar individual performances on the season. Goaltender Shane Starrett appeared in 54 regular season games and all six postseason contests. The 54 games by Starrett were a single season franchise record. Starrett finished the regular season with the second-highest goals-against-average (GAA) among goaltenders with 40 or more games played. The Bellingham, Mass., native was a three-time ECHL Goaltender of the Week award winner.

Kansas City finished the regular season with three 40-point scorers and three 20-goal scorers. Jeremy McKenna finished with the fifth-highest points per game average in Mavericks history and Joshua Lammon tied for the ECHL lead with four shorthanded goals. Veteran Loren Ulett finished the regular season with 251 games played in a Mavericks uniform, the fourth-most games played in franchise history.

2022-23 was the Mavericks first year of their new affiliation with the NHL's Seattle Kraken and AHL's Coachella Valley Firebirds. The season featured seven players who played in at least one game for both Coachella Valley and Kansas City. With that high of a number in the inaugural season, it is a relationship that is sure to grow in the future.

The 15th season of Kansas City Mavericks hockey will start back up again in October. The 2023-24 ECHL schedule will be announced at a later date.

