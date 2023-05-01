Stingrays Eliminated in Game 6 Overtime Loss
May 1, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays fell to the Florida Everblades by a final score of 2-1 on Monday night at the North Charleston Coliseum. With the loss, South Carolina's season comes to a close after losing the series 4-2.
Florida broke through at the 13:04 mark of the second period as Logan Lambdin netted his third goal of the series. Lambdin slid a shot underneath the left pad of Clay Stevenson for the 1-0 lead while on the man advantage.
Bear Hughes tied the game at a goal apiece at the 4:52 mark of the final period as he lifted a shot past the blocker of Cam Johnson on the man advantage. A slick pass from Josh Wilkins found Hughes where the rookie slapped a one-timer for his first goal of the postseason and forced overtime.
The Everblades netted the game-winner at the 9:55 mark of the overtime period as Joe Pendenza knuckled a shot past a diving Stevenson for the 2-1 final.
