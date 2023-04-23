Royals Down Mariners in Game Two, Take 2-0 Series Lead into Maine

April 23, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, defeated the Maine Mariners, 5-3, on Saturday, April 22 at Santander Arena. The Royals improved their series lead to 2-0 with multi-point game performances by Evan Barratt, Jacob Gaucher, Max Newton and Zayde Wisdom (1g-1a). Pat Nagle (23-7-0, 2-0-0) earned the win in net for Reading with 31 saves on 34 shots. Michael DiPietro (19-11-0, 0-2-0) suffered the loss in net for Maine with 31 saves of 33 shots faced through 43:40 of play. François Brassard came in relief of DiPietro in the third period and saved all 12 shots faced.

Both clubs exchanged a pair of goals in the first period to even the score after the opening frame, 2-2. Brendan Hoffmann scored the game's opening goal 5:02 into play for his first goal of his professional playoff career. Jacob Wilson answered back for Maine just under two minutes later with his first of three points (1g-2a) in the game. Jacob Gaucher netted his first goal of his postseason career and Reading's first power play goal of the series at the 13:25 mark of the first period before Alex-Olivier Voyer buried a loose puck in Nagle's crease into the back of Reading's net to tie the score, 2-2.

Evan Barratt aided the Royals to a two-goal lead with a goal and an assist in the second period. Barratt scored his first goal of the playoffs with a wrist shot snapped across DiPietro's body at the 4:07 into the period. Barratt earned his 16th multi-point game of the season with the helper on Max Newton's first professional playoff career goal. Newton blasted a cross-ice pass from Barratt past DiPietro to net Reading's second power play of the game. The Royals were 2-for-2 on the man-advantage to start the game before finishing 2-for-5 on the power play.

Mitchell Fossier scored 11:49 into the third period to join Wilson (1g-2a) with a multi-point game as well as cut the Royals lead to one, 4-3. The Royals recapture their two-goal lead for good on an empty net goal by Wisdom with 2:24 remaining in regulation. Newton chipped the puck into Maine's zone far enough for Wisdom to out hustle two Mariners to the puck and shovel it into the empty net. Newton and Wisdom each earned multi-point games (1g-1a) on the empty net goal to seal the game two victory.

The Royals outshot the Mariners with 41 shots to Maine's 34 in the game. The game two victory was Reading's 11th win over the Mariners in their last 12 meetings at Santander Arena. The win improved Reading's all-time record against Maine to 24-11-1.

The Royals continue their North Division Semifinal series against the Mariners in Maine on Monday, April 24 at 7:00 p.m. at Cross Insurance Arena. See the full playoff schedule for the Royals available at ~ royalshockey.com ~ now!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 23, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.