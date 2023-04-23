ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Sunday announced that South Carolina's Josh Wilkins has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Playoff Game #C-1, Florida at South Carolina, on April 22.

Wilkins was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for slashing under Rule #61.5 at 6:14 of the first period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Wilkins will miss South Carolina's playoff game vs. Florida on April 24.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

