ECHL Transactions - April 23

April 23, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, April 23, 2023:

Jacksonville:

Add Victor Hadfield, D activated from reserve

Add Ben Hawerchuk, F activated from reserve

Delete Julian Kislin, D placed on reserve

Delete Mackenzie Dwyer, D placed on reserve

Delete Chris Grando, F placed on reserve

