ECHL Transactions - April 23
April 23, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, April 23, 2023:
Jacksonville:
Add Victor Hadfield, D activated from reserve
Add Ben Hawerchuk, F activated from reserve
Delete Julian Kislin, D placed on reserve
Delete Mackenzie Dwyer, D placed on reserve
Delete Chris Grando, F placed on reserve
